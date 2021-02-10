 Skip to main content
Wilson boys' basketball to host South Florence for one final game Friday
Wilson boys' basketball to host South Florence for one final game Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Although the Wilson and South Florence boys' basketball teams are eliminated from the Region 6-4A tournament, they will face off for one more game Friday on the Tigers' home court.

The JV game is at 6 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:30.

