Wilson boys' basketball to host South Florence for one final game Friday

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Shaniya Jackson’s layup with 40 seconds left broke a tie at 55 and gave Darlington what eventually became a 58-56 win over …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- TreQuan Scott's 3-pointer sparked a 16-2 Darlington run and set the stage for the Falcons' 44-32 win at Wilson on Friday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Region 6-4A tournaments have a change of plans.
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Carolina Academy star running back Austin Brown will be a preferred walk-on at The Citadel.
FLORENCE, S.C. – NyJae’ Hines’ basket with 1.2 seconds left gave Wilson a 66-64 win at city rival, West Florence, Tuesday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence boys’ basketball team at least got a chance to see Myrtle Beach earlier this year as it prepares to host a…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Chad McCumbee played the role of Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the 2004 movie “3.”
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Tuesday was a tale of two halves, with Hartsville pulling away in the first, and Wilson surging in the second. After traili…
TUESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Johnsonville's Lewis reaches pair of milestones in win over Timmonsville
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis set the Flashes' single-game scoring record with 45 points and surpassed 1,000 career points du…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson defensive back Samari Stukes signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at Bluefield State.