Wilson boys' basketball's state championship celebration continues

FLORENCE, S.C. – The celebration continues.

Less than a week after the Wilson Tigers’ Saturday state championship win over A.C. Flora, they were honored Thursday in front of the student body.

There was more to celebrate than the program’s first state title since 2007. The Tigers also received their championship medals, complete with names on them.

The pep rally also gave Wilson coach Carlos Powell a chance to tell students how meaningful this state championship is to him, his program and the school.

Powell, whose team won 52-43 over the Falcons in Saturday’s SCHSL Class 4A final at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, also has cause to celebrate because he got some rest.

“The biggest thing is a lot of sleep,” he said, laughing. “But these past few days have been full of joy about the hard work paying off. Everything paid off. It was a chance to breathe and get the monkey off our back.”

After losing in the 2018 and ’19 state finals under then-coach Derrick McQueen, Wilson pushed even harder for the chance to win a championship ring for the first time since that 2007 title run when the Tigers were coached by Bob Wilson in 3A.

Powell, who finished his second year as Wilson’s coach, was then asked the inevitable question. Considering all his players return next year, can the Tigers repeat as state champions?

“We can,” said Powell, a former star at Wilson and the University of South Carolina. “We have all the tools; we have no seniors. Next year, it will be seven or eight seniors. We’ve got an awesome chance; I know we can do it.”

During Thursday’s pep rally, however, players and coaches were focused on celebrating this year’s achievement.

“It’s been amazing,” Wilson junior Zandae Butler said. “Everybody at the school is coming up to congratulate us. It gives us a feel of what it’s like to be a champion.”

Those are the experiences and emotions Powell wants his Tigers to have.

“Soak it in; soak all of it in,” Powell said. “Nobody knows what they had to go through to get where we are now: All of the sweat, all of the suicides and tiger crawls, and stadium runs and 1,000-yard runs we had to do. Nobody knows. Just sit back one day and just sit down and think of everything you went through to get to this point and enjoy it. And, like, really enjoy it because they deserve it.”

