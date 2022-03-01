Wilson boys beat West Florence 63-50 to win lower-state championship

FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's a moment Wilson had worked for, one the Tigers had hoped for.
It came true. Second-year coach Carlos Powell's team is the South Carolina High School League's Class 4A lower-state champion after Tuesday's 63-50 win over West Florence at the Florence Center.
Although the moment arrived, the magnitude of it still engulfed the team as players wildly jumped and ran across the court, celebrating and hugging each other.
Powell was no exception, as the emotion and exhaustion of it all brought him to one knee near the Tigers' bench to just take in -- well, that moment.
"It's an unbelievable feeling right now," said Powell, whose program won its third lower-state crown since 2018. The previous two were won when Wilson was coached by Derrick McQueen (now athletic director). "I'm excited; the guys are excited. You just know the hard work they've put in since June 1 is coming to fruition. It's paying off, and it's a beautiful thing."
But this isn't over. There's another, much grander moment Wilson is working and hoping for -- its first state championship since 2007 when Bob Wilson was the program's coach. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, the Tigers (22-5) will play A.C. Flora for this year's right to be called 4A state champions.
The Tigers and Falcons are familiar foes in recent playoff memory. Wilson edged A.C. Flora 42-40 in the 2018 lower-state final. And in the '17 lower-state semifinal on the Falcons' home court, Wilson won 65-62.
Wilson will get to that opponent later today. On Tuesday, however, it was all about the exhilaration of beating a cross-town rival when it mattered most. They split the regular-season series, each team winning on its own home court.
"I'm at a loss for words; it feels great," said Wilson junior Zandae Butler, who finished with 11 points. "We've been playing with those guys all our lives. They're our brothers. But we worked hard for this, and the results just came our way."
Tiger junior Merel Burgess had a lot to do with that on both ends of the floor. With the score tied at 43, his layup put Wilson up for good with 5:10 left in the game (Burgess led Wilson with 12 points, all scored after halftime). After he drew a charge on Deuce Hudson, a layup by Wilson teammate Dominick Jones made it 47-43.
Another West turnover resulted in Butler making two free throws, and Da'Mori Lytch converted a reverse layup to give Wilson a 51-45 lead. Then, with 2:14 left, Wilson's Jevon Brown was open in the deep right corner and sank a 3-pointer. The Tigers never looked back.
"It's all about trusting the work I have put into every shot every single day," said Brown, whose 3-point shooting this postseason is greater than 50 percent. He made three Tuesday and finished with 11 points. "I knew after the shot left my hand it was going in."
So did the rest of the Tigers.
"I threw up my hands like it was a 3-pointer. I have such great confidence every time he shoots the ball, I get back on defense," Butler said. "That actually sparked us. After he made that 3, I knew it was probably over."
During the first three quarters, it was far from over. West led 12-7, then Wilson went on an 11-2 run. From there, it was neck and neck.
The Tigers led 27-21 at halftime, and its lead did not grow any larger than that during the third quarter. Burgess showed some signs of what was to come later by sinking two free throws, forcing a jump ball with possession favoring the Tigers, and then converting a layup for a 35-30 lead.
Midway through the fourth, a 3-pointer by West's Bryson Graves tied it at 43. But that only set the stage for Burgess and the Tigers to take over for good.
"Merel is one of the best post players around here," Powell said. "He's active in the post; he can move, and he's shifty. He's lost about 30 pounds and he's moving around and doing what we need him to do."
At game's end, West coach Kevin Robinson could only think of the Knights' turnovers at Tuesday's crucial moments.
"I just think those turnovers in a big game like this was something we just could not do," said Robinson, whose team was 1-3 in Region 6-4A before making a run to Tuesday's game. "I thought maybe we were too quick with shots when we should have been patient. We just didn't do a good job of protecting the basketball when it mattered."
What matters now for Powell's Tigers is winning a state championship Saturday.
"That's what we play for; we play to be champions," Powell said. "I told my guys there's nothing like being a champion. There is no better feeling than accomplishing that. They believe it, and they just go out there and work their butts off."
Count the Tigers in. They want to have moments like Tuesday's.
Only, these next memories could be even more memorable.
"We're going to get it," Burgess said.
Darren Lloyd led the Knights (24-4) with 14 points, followed by McBride with 12 and Hudson with 11.
WF;14;7;17;12--50
W;14;13;14;21--63