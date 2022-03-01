Wilson boys beat West Florence 63-50 to win lower-state championship

"It's all about trusting the work I have put into every shot every single day," said Brown, whose 3-point shooting this postseason is greater than 50 percent. He made three Tuesday and finished with 11 points. "I knew after the shot left my hand it was going in."

So did the rest of the Tigers.

"I threw up my hands like it was a 3-pointer. I have such great confidence every time he shoots the ball, I get back on defense," Butler said. "That actually sparked us. After he made that 3, I knew it was probably over."

During the first three quarters, it was far from over. West led 12-7, then Wilson went on an 11-2 run. From there, it was neck and neck.

The Tigers led 27-21 at halftime, and its lead did not grow any larger than that during the third quarter. Burgess showed some signs of what was to come later by sinking two free throws, forcing a jump ball with possession favoring the Tigers, and then converting a layup for a 35-30 lead.

Midway through the fourth, a 3-pointer by West's Bryson Graves tied it at 43. But that only set the stage for Burgess and the Tigers to take over for good.