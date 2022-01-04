Wilson boys dominate South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Seventh-ranked Wilson's first attempt at liftoff faltered after its 9-0 lead over South Florence was soon reduced to 10-9.

So, with 42.5 seconds left in the first quarter Tigers coach Carlos Powell called a 30-second time out.

Wilson's next liftoff was more successful, and the homestanding Tigers soared on a 20-2 run en route to Tuesday's 100-36 victory in their first game since Dec. 23.

The Tigers pulled away not only with their hot shooting, but pressure defense which created turnovers for easy baskets. After Jevon Brown sank a 3-pointer, teammate Damori Lytch caused a turnover which led to another Brown 3-pointer and 16-9 Wilson lead at first quarter's end.

The break between quarters did not slow Wilson one bit.

A Merel Burgess steal led to a Lytch layup, and Powell's team stretched its lead a short time later to 22-11 on Brown free throws.

Brown once again became a problem for South Florence, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers again to give Wilson a 28-11 advantage. Brown finished the game with five-3-pointers a game-high 25 points. And, teammate Zandae Butler scored 10 of his 19 points during the fourth quarter.