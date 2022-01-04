Wilson boys dominate South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Seventh-ranked Wilson's first attempt at liftoff faltered after its 9-0 lead over South Florence was soon reduced to 10-9.
So, with 42.5 seconds left in the first quarter Tigers coach Carlos Powell called a 30-second time out.
Wilson's next liftoff was more successful, and the homestanding Tigers soared on a 20-2 run en route to Tuesday's 100-36 victory in their first game since Dec. 23.
The Tigers pulled away not only with their hot shooting, but pressure defense which created turnovers for easy baskets. After Jevon Brown sank a 3-pointer, teammate Damori Lytch caused a turnover which led to another Brown 3-pointer and 16-9 Wilson lead at first quarter's end.
The break between quarters did not slow Wilson one bit.
A Merel Burgess steal led to a Lytch layup, and Powell's team stretched its lead a short time later to 22-11 on Brown free throws.
Brown once again became a problem for South Florence, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers again to give Wilson a 28-11 advantage. Brown finished the game with five-3-pointers a game-high 25 points. And, teammate Zandae Butler scored 10 of his 19 points during the fourth quarter.
With less than two minutes, Wilson was already threatening increase its lead by more than 20. After a putback slam by the Tigers' Derrick Daniels made it 36-16, baskets by Dominick Jones and Daniels closed out the first half with Wilson leading 42-16.
The Tigers reached 100 points with 42 seconds left on a Daniels putback.
Not only did Wilson appear ready to play, many in the Tiger student section even held newspapers in front of their faces while South Florence's players were introduced.
Khristian Bruce led South Florence with 15 points.
SF;9;7;11;9--36
W;16;26;29;27--100
SOUTH FLORENCE (36)
Brown 5, Khristian Bruce 15, McElveen 3, McMillian 2, Blocker 2, Dickens 5, Robninson 2, Lesane 2
WILSON (100)
Boston 8, Zandae Butler 19, Daniels 8, X. Brown 9, Jones 7, Thompson 5, Jevon Brown 25, Lytch 8, Green 4, Burgess 7
WILL BE UPDATED
SCOTT CHANCEY'S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2021
The late Sgt. Terrence Carraway's memory remains alive through his wife and son.
A past tweet tells us all we need to know about Livingston Bridger's determination as he faces challenges ahead.
Fallen solder LeRoy Alexander's first NASCAR race was at Darlington Raceway. Before Kevin Harvick's car paint scheme honored his memory in the…
What's in a hat, one with a garnet ribbon on it? It meant everything to Trinity Collegiate's golf team as it won another state championship.
Jerry Lee means everything to the Florence sports community. Heart and faith are what he's all about.