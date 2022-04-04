Wilson boys' tennis beats Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson made the most of its homecourt advantage, winning 4-2 Monday over Hartsville.

The Tigers’ No. 1 seed, Trey Garland, won 6-3, 6-3 over Jay Braddock.

“This time, I felt like I was better playing at our own court; I hit at this court every day, so I’m used to it,” Garland said. “I thought I hit a lot better; my wrist didn’t do too well the last time, but we taped it up this time.”

Wilson coach Fred Davis also liked how Garland played amid windy conditions.

“Trey made great adjustments with the wind,” said Davis, whose team improved to 3-4. “He figured out which side the wind was blowing and used that to his advantage on his spin serve and groundstrokes. He knew when to push the ball down the line and cross court, and that made a big difference.”

Aaron Cheng, Esteban Cruz-Fatuly and the Tigers’ doubles team of Dawson Weatherford and Dre Wright also won their matches. Each of Wilson’s wins was in straight sets.

“I was impressed with how our doubles team played,” Davis said. “They played with the win and with each other. They played like teammates, and that’s a good thing. They jelled pretty good out there.”

But Davis didn’t stop there with the praise.

“At No. 4 singles, Esteban played excellent,” Davis said. “He played good with the wind and had good motion on the serve and had good groundstrokes.”

Brennen Jones won at No. 3 singles for Hartsville, as did Hampton Braddock at No. 5.

Hartsville assistant coach Andy Cottingham said his roster had to make adjustments after fourth-seeded singles player Adyn Watford was unable to play.

“That made the players below No. 4 to move up a spot,” Cottingham said. “But we’ve got a young team and just need more match experience, and we’ll be fine. It’ll just take a bit of time to get that match experience. We’ll be competitive after that.”

SINGLES

Trey Garland (W) def. Jay Braddock 6-3, 6-3; Aaron Cheng (W) def. Quadir Shulterbrandt 6-4, 6-3; Brennen Jones (H) def. Al B. Schirripa 6-3, 6-3; Esteban Cruz-Fatuly (W) def. Jake Coward 6-3, 6-1; Hampton Braddock (H) def. Derrick Campbell 6-3, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Dawson Weatherford/Dre Wright (W) def. Eduardo Salinas/Tanner White 6-3, 6-0.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.