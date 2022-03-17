Wilson boys' tennis wins first match of season

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fred Davis has coached past Wilson boys' teams to the lower-state final. While he understands his Tigers are rebuilding, he was happy for his team's first win of the season Thursday: A 6-0 win over South Florence.

"I like that they're improving," Davis said. "They're young and developing and getting better. They're nervous like most kids are when playing against good competition. I expect them to get better each match we come out to play."

Trey Garland defeated Fritz Kessler 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

"I'm really proud of the way he played," Davis said. "He played against a guy who uses either hand. He has a left forehand, and a right forehand. So, Trey had to make adjustments. He was looking for how (Kessler) used his traditional backhand, but he found another forehand.

"So, he had to figure it out," he added. "I didn't tell him. I wanted to see if he could figure it out. And, he did."

Wilson lost three games during its five singles matches.

"Our serves are more consistent, now," said Davis, whose team is 1-2. "The ground strokes are better, and they're taking the ball on the rise better in each match we play. That's what I'm striving to teach. I want them to just get better in every match we play."

Bruins coach Mike Hart, meanwhile, also looks for his players (0-3) to improve.

"There are a lot of young guys out there, first-year guys," Hart said. "It's a learning experience for everybody. Wilson has a lot of good players, and they have a little more experience than us. It's great we got to compete today, so we can learn how to progress, going forward."

SINGLES

Trey Garland (W) def. Fritz Kessler 6-0, 6-0; Aaron Chang (W) def. Chase Alban 6-1, 6-1; Al B. Schirripa (W) def. Nigel Kennedy 6-1, 6-0; Esteban Cruz-Fatuly (W) def. Omarrion Timmons 6-0, 6-0; Derrick Campbell (W) def. Romeo Tzompaxtle 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Dawson Weatherford/Dre Wright (W) def. Donald McElveen/James Jones 6-4, 6-2.

