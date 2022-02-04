 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilson boys win 64-56 over Hartsville
Wilson boys win 64-56 over Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Wilson boys made the most of senior night, winning 64-56 over Hartsville.

The Red Foxes can still clinch the Region 6-4A crown Tuesday with a win over Darlington.

Dominick Jones led the Tigers with 20 points, followed by Zandae Butler with 19 and Josh Green with 12.

The Red Foxes, meanwhile, were led by Jamari Briggs' 25 points.

H;7;15;14;20--56

W;21;11;17;15--64

HARTSVILLE (56)

Jamari Briggs 25, Foman 7, Knox 4, Huggins 8, Brown 2.

WILSON (64)

Zandae Butler 19, Dominick Jones 20, Brown 3, Jevon Brown 4, Lytch 2, Josh Green 12, Burgess 4.

WILL BE UPDATED

