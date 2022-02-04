Wilson boys win 64-56 over Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Wilson boys made the most of senior night, winning 64-56 over Hartsville.
The Red Foxes can still clinch the Region 6-4A crown Tuesday with a win over Darlington.
Dominick Jones led the Tigers with 20 points, followed by Zandae Butler with 19 and Josh Green with 12.
The Red Foxes, meanwhile, were led by Jamari Briggs' 25 points.
H;7;15;14;20--56
W;21;11;17;15--64
HARTSVILLE (56)
Jamari Briggs 25, Foman 7, Knox 4, Huggins 8, Brown 2.
WILSON (64)
Zandae Butler 19, Dominick Jones 20, Brown 3, Jevon Brown 4, Lytch 2, Josh Green 12, Burgess 4.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
