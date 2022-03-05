Wilson boys win state basketball championship

But, the Falcons once again responded to get within three, setting up an epic final eight minutes. Each time A.C. Flora tried to make a run, Wilson had an answer.

"Watching Zandae take over in the last 2 1/2, three minutes of the game was unbelievable," Powell said. "He told me, 'I've got you, coach.' And I said, 'All right, take us home.'"

Soon after that, the Wilson Tigers were indeed coming home -- complete with a state championship trophy.

"Somebody get me the trophy!" Powell yelled amid the team's celebration.

The mood fit the accomplishment. After Wilson faced one challenge after another last season, getting to play seven games (4-3) and then making the run they did this year (23-5), this celebration will go on for a long time.

"Doggwork and dedication. Doggwork and dedication. That's what I'll remember about this team," Powell said.

As a result, this season is one fans of the Purple and Gold will joyfully be talking about for years.