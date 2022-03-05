Wilson boys win state basketball championship

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. -- Wilson reached the mountaintop of Class 4A, winning 52-43 in Saturday's state championship over A.C. Flora at the USC Convocation Center.
It's the program's first state crown since 2017, in 3A, under then-coach Bob Wilson.
Saturday's triumph was the one this program had long waited for after a hard-fought climb that included losses in their previous two state final appearances (2018, '19) under then-coach Derrick McQueen (now athletic director).
Former Wilson and University of South Carolina star Carlos Powell, in his second year coaching the Tigers, then guided the Purple and Gold to this year's title.
"It was awesome," Wilson junior Jevon Brown said. "It was awesome to watch the clock tick down. It was an amazing feeling to be state champions and know we're going to be getting a state championship ring."
That wasn't so certain in mid-January. Wilson blew a 14-point lead during the final five minutes and lost to West Florence -- a loss which could have left the Tigers' season in shambles.
Instead, it became the catalyst for what amounted to a 10-game winning streak. Saturday's 10th win was also against the same A.C. Flora program the Tigers won thrillers against in the 2017 lower-state semifinal and '18 lower-state final.
Early in Saturday's fourth quarter, Brown's fifth and and final 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 35-29 lead.
Wilson never looked back.
"It's the state championship, and shooters shoot," said teammate Zandae Butler, who finished Saturday's game with 15 points and four steals. "We believe in Jevon every time he shoots. And we know that his shooting is always going to set the tone for us."
The Tigers started Saturday's game with a vengeance, as Brown's third 3-pointer of the first half gave Wilson an 18-6 lead. He finished Saturday's game 5 of 6 from 3-point range and had a game-high 20 points.
A.C. Flora then came to life, going on a 14-2 lead to tie it at 20 on Christopher Parker's reverse layup with 1:13 left in the second quarter.
But Butler, who converted on an acrobatic layup during the Tigers' first big run, sank a free throw to give his team a 21-20 lead at halftime. Teammate Dominick Jones was also in double figures with 10 points.
It was tied at 22 before Wilson extended its third-quarter lead with a 10-1 run. Layups by Butler and Dominick Jones stretched the lead to 26-22. Then, a Da'Mori Lytch free throw Brown, along with a free throw and layup by Butler made it 32-23.
But, the Falcons once again responded to get within three, setting up an epic final eight minutes. Each time A.C. Flora tried to make a run, Wilson had an answer.
"Watching Zandae take over in the last 2 1/2, three minutes of the game was unbelievable," Powell said. "He told me, 'I've got you, coach.' And I said, 'All right, take us home.'"
Soon after that, the Wilson Tigers were indeed coming home -- complete with a state championship trophy.
"Somebody get me the trophy!" Powell yelled amid the team's celebration.
The mood fit the accomplishment. After Wilson faced one challenge after another last season, getting to play seven games (4-3) and then making the run they did this year (23-5), this celebration will go on for a long time.
"Doggwork and dedication. Doggwork and dedication. That's what I'll remember about this team," Powell said.
As a result, this season is one fans of the Purple and Gold will joyfully be talking about for years.
"I was relieved at the final horn. Like I told the guys, a lot of people talk about us., and a lot of people talk about me," Powell said. "But at the end of the day, what are you going to say, now? You've got to put some respect on the work, put some respect on Wilson, and you've got to put some respect on the guys in the locker room, too. And most importantly, you've got to put some respect on coach Powell."