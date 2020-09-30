Wilson, Darlington meet with each aiming for rebound games

The two teams will try to get back on track as they face off for the Virgil Wells Trophy. Wilson (0-1, 0-1) is looking for both sides of the ball to click after allowing more than 250 rushing yards against West Florence on defense while gaining only 251 total on offense.

Quarterback Zayshaun Rice accounted for most of those with 77 yards passing and 103 yards rushing.

“He’s a dominant athlete and most people agree because I know he got a lot of preseason awards,” Jennings said. “But the biggest thing for us is to concentrate on improving this team and making sure we correct a lot of the mistakes we made against Myrtle Beach.”

While the Tigers will present a similar challenge as last season, the Falcons’ revamped lineup presents new ones for Howard’s squad. The Falcons are a much deeper team than last year numbers-wise, and many of the skill positions now feature new names and faces, including quarterback Deuce Hudson.

“They’re flying around on both sides of the ball,” Howard said. “… They’ve gotten bigger and faster at all positions. (Jennings) is a 4-3 guy, and he’s definitely got the defensive line and the physical linebackers to run the defense the way he would prefer to run it.