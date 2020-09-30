Wilson, Darlington meet with each aiming for rebound games

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Wilson and Darlington High football teams find themselves in familiar positions entering a 7:30 p.m. Region 6-4A game Friday at the Falcons’ Nest.
Both are coming off disappointing season-opening losses – and both feel as if they’re each much better football teams than what they showed.
“It’s just about continuing to develop the kids and develop the team,” Tigers coach Derek Howard said after his team lost 35-7 to West Florence on Saturday. “We know where we are and what our shortcomings are. I think the kids have improved week in and week out, and it’s still very early. We’ve got the same goals we set at the beginning of the season.
“That was just one game.”
For Darlington (0-1, 0-1), the 69-0 score against defending 4A lower state champion Myrtle Beach wasn’t an indication of how much the Falcons have improved since last year, coach Raymond Jennings said.
“Myself and the other coaches felt like we took a different team up there,” he said. “The attitude was different. Last year we had zero first downs, negative-30-something yards of offense and had 60-something points scored on us. This year, we had 60-something points scored on us, but we had first down after first down.
“So we felt like we left 21 to 28 points out there on the board.”
The two teams will try to get back on track as they face off for the Virgil Wells Trophy. Wilson (0-1, 0-1) is looking for both sides of the ball to click after allowing more than 250 rushing yards against West Florence on defense while gaining only 251 total on offense.
Quarterback Zayshaun Rice accounted for most of those with 77 yards passing and 103 yards rushing.
“He’s a dominant athlete and most people agree because I know he got a lot of preseason awards,” Jennings said. “But the biggest thing for us is to concentrate on improving this team and making sure we correct a lot of the mistakes we made against Myrtle Beach.”
While the Tigers will present a similar challenge as last season, the Falcons’ revamped lineup presents new ones for Howard’s squad. The Falcons are a much deeper team than last year numbers-wise, and many of the skill positions now feature new names and faces, including quarterback Deuce Hudson.
“They’re flying around on both sides of the ball,” Howard said. “… They’ve gotten bigger and faster at all positions. (Jennings) is a 4-3 guy, and he’s definitely got the defensive line and the physical linebackers to run the defense the way he would prefer to run it.
“He’s got some athletes in the defensive backfield, and offensively he has a quarterback that looks explosive and can throw the ball pretty well. They’ve got athletes on the outside they can pass the ball around to, so he’s building a quality team.”
For Hudson, last week was the first time he’d played organized football, and the same was true for a number of Darlington players.
“We’ve just got to get our key guys some experience,” Jennings said. “A lot of them come from the basketball court, and we’ve just got to get them ready to play football.”
