Wilson enters season with QB battle

FLORENCE, S.C. – Rodney Mooney has been Wilson’s football coach since April, but he has been there long enough to notice the Tigers’ talent.

“I’ve been very impressed. They’re all in the competitive spirit,” said Mooney, who was offensive coordinator last year at Woodland. “I’ve been around a lot of football, and our skill guys are very good and playmakers on both sides of the ball.”

The most glaring question mark for Wilson this preseason: Who will replace the graduated star, Zayshaun Rice?

Offense

Mooney has three choices for quarterback: Taye Pressley, Bryan McCartt and Kornelius Durant.

Who will start? That remains to be seen.

“(Pressley) is very athletic,” Mooney said. “He throws the ball well on the run and can elude defenders. His legs are his biggest strength. And Brian is very fundamentally sound. He can really throw the football, but he lacks experience. I’m trying to get him caught up to the game, but I also feel he’s going to be a very strong candidate.”

Durant’s situation is similar to McCartt’s.