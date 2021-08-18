Wilson enters season with QB battle

FLORENCE, S.C. – Rodney Mooney has been Wilson’s football coach since April, but he has been there long enough to notice the Tigers’ talent.
“I’ve been very impressed. They’re all in the competitive spirit,” said Mooney, who was offensive coordinator last year at Woodland. “I’ve been around a lot of football, and our skill guys are very good and playmakers on both sides of the ball.”
The most glaring question mark for Wilson this preseason: Who will replace the graduated star, Zayshaun Rice?
Offense
Mooney has three choices for quarterback: Taye Pressley, Bryan McCartt and Kornelius Durant.
Who will start? That remains to be seen.
“(Pressley) is very athletic,” Mooney said. “He throws the ball well on the run and can elude defenders. His legs are his biggest strength. And Brian is very fundamentally sound. He can really throw the football, but he lacks experience. I’m trying to get him caught up to the game, but I also feel he’s going to be a very strong candidate.”
Durant’s situation is similar to McCartt’s.
“He’s got a cannon of an arm; he can throw it a country mile,” Mooney said. “But right now, he’s lacking a lot of experience.”
At running back, Caron Roberts will be one to watch.
“He’s our big back, 5-10 and 225 pounds,” Mooney said. “He’s a bowling ball, but he has great vision and gets downhill very well.”
Rondell Law could be another option.
“He had a 75-yard touchdown at our spring game,” Mooney said.
Zandae Butler could be the Tigers’ top receiver.
“He’s been looked at by Virginia Tech. He’s 6-2 and 195 and is physical and can run,” Mooney said. “He has all the tools.”
Nyrae Sanders is another potential target.
“At 6-0 and 180, he will play some slot and outside,” Mooney said. “He has very good hands and has tricky speed. You might not see him that fast on film, but you’ve got to chase him down, and he’s hard to bring down.”
And on the offensive line, Ja’Quarius McKnight should anchor that position at center and guard.
“He’s our only returning starter there,” Mooney said. “But he has a high football IQ. He’s probably 6 feet and 275 to 280 pounds on a good day. But he’s a guy who we feel can lead our offensive line and do a really good job for us.”
Defense
In the Tigers’ 3-4 scheme, Chance Cummings is one to watch on the defensive line.
“He’s physical and moves very well, has got good hand and good feet,” Mooney said.
Josh McPherson probably will lead the linebackers.
“He’s going to be one of our inside linebackers, at 6-1 and 215,” Mooney said. “He’s got a really good football IQ and does a great job covering players out of the backfield. He’s very physical, does a good job against the run and doesn’t shy away from anybody.”
Another linebacker expected to make plays is Zavian Scipio.
“He had a great summer,” Mooney said. “He’s had a good summer in the weight room and plays the run very well.” A.J. Williams will lead the secondary.
“He has great leadership skills,” Mooney said. “His football IQ is sky high. A.J. has a football savviness that is out of this world.”
Xavier Sellers and Qadry Hunter should also be key defending passes, as should Montrell Goodson.
Special teams
Mooney expects Eli Chapman to handle kickoffs and punts.
“He is a workaholic,” Mooney said. “He’s a sophomore who can become an all-region kicker and eventually have the opportunity to kick on the next level. He’s got that kind of leg.”