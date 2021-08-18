 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson enters season with QB battle
0 Comments
WILSON

Wilson enters season with QB battle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wilson 1

Taye Pressley attempts a pass for Wilson during a recent Tiger scrimmage.

 CALEB REEVES, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Rodney Mooney has been Wilson’s football coach since April, but he has been there long enough to notice the Tigers’ talent.

“I’ve been very impressed. They’re all in the competitive spirit,” said Mooney, who was offensive coordinator last year at Woodland. “I’ve been around a lot of football, and our skill guys are very good and playmakers on both sides of the ball.”

The most glaring question mark for Wilson this preseason: Who will replace the graduated star, Zayshaun Rice?

Offense

Mooney has three choices for quarterback: Taye Pressley, Bryan McCartt and Kornelius Durant.

Who will start? That remains to be seen.

“(Pressley) is very athletic,” Mooney said. “He throws the ball well on the run and can elude defenders. His legs are his biggest strength. And Brian is very fundamentally sound. He can really throw the football, but he lacks experience. I’m trying to get him caught up to the game, but I also feel he’s going to be a very strong candidate.”

Durant’s situation is similar to McCartt’s.

“He’s got a cannon of an arm; he can throw it a country mile,” Mooney said. “But right now, he’s lacking a lot of experience.”

At running back, Caron Roberts will be one to watch.

“He’s our big back, 5-10 and 225 pounds,” Mooney said. “He’s a bowling ball, but he has great vision and gets downhill very well.”

Rondell Law could be another option.

“He had a 75-yard touchdown at our spring game,” Mooney said.

Zandae Butler could be the Tigers’ top receiver.

“He’s been looked at by Virginia Tech. He’s 6-2 and 195 and is physical and can run,” Mooney said. “He has all the tools.”

Nyrae Sanders is another potential target.

“At 6-0 and 180, he will play some slot and outside,” Mooney said. “He has very good hands and has tricky speed. You might not see him that fast on film, but you’ve got to chase him down, and he’s hard to bring down.”

And on the offensive line, Ja’Quarius McKnight should anchor that position at center and guard.

“He’s our only returning starter there,” Mooney said. “But he has a high football IQ. He’s probably 6 feet and 275 to 280 pounds on a good day. But he’s a guy who we feel can lead our offensive line and do a really good job for us.”

Defense

In the Tigers’ 3-4 scheme, Chance Cummings is one to watch on the defensive line.

“He’s physical and moves very well, has got good hand and good feet,” Mooney said.

Josh McPherson probably will lead the linebackers.

“He’s going to be one of our inside linebackers, at 6-1 and 215,” Mooney said. “He’s got a really good football IQ and does a great job covering players out of the backfield. He’s very physical, does a good job against the run and doesn’t shy away from anybody.”

Another linebacker expected to make plays is Zavian Scipio.

“He had a great summer,” Mooney said. “He’s had a good summer in the weight room and plays the run very well.” A.J. Williams will lead the secondary.

“He has great leadership skills,” Mooney said. “His football IQ is sky high. A.J. has a football savviness that is out of this world.”

Xavier Sellers and Qadry Hunter should also be key defending passes, as should Montrell Goodson.

Special teams

Mooney expects Eli Chapman to handle kickoffs and punts.

“He is a workaholic,” Mooney said. “He’s a sophomore who can become an all-region kicker and eventually have the opportunity to kick on the next level. He’s got that kind of leg.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert