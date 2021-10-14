Wilson football concentrating on strong finish to season

“But I feel good about our direction,” he added. “I think we’re starting to find guys that believe and have some grit about themselves. Even in practice, we’re showing a lot of improvements offensively and defensively. We’re starting to jell together and see what it takes for us to be successful.”

Although Wilson’s quarterback situation has resembled a carousel with four players, Bryan McCartt will get the start 7:30 p.m. Friday at Myrtle Beach.

“Taye Pressley (ankle) is still injured; it has hampered him all season long,” said Mooney, whose team is 1-3 in Region 6-4A. “There were a couple of things Bryan did well last week, so we’ll see how that works, and we’ll just continue to press forward. As for playing four quarterbacks, it’s not something that I, as a coach and former offensive coordinator, am a big fan of. But we’ve tried to do things to create a spark for our guys.”

However the Tigers’ next two games go, Mooney said, he wants maximum effort, which can be a springboard into the next few months.