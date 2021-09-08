 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson football now has a Friday football game, at Goose Creek
0 Comments
breaking

Wilson football now has a Friday football game, at Goose Creek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wilson logo.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson has a new opponent Friday, traveling to play at Goose Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The original road opponent was Woodland, which canceled.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Updated Heisman odds outlook

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert