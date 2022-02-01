Wilson girls beat Myrtle Beach 47-40

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson went on a 9-0 run to close out Tuesday's third quarter and won 47-40 over Myrtle Beach.

Ariana Johnson led the Tigers with 23 points, followed by El’riyonna Johnson with 10.

Wilson was without coach Jessica Gerald, whose brother, Jerod, was killed in an automobile accident Sunday in Texas (the driver whose car hit Gerald's has reportedly been charged with intoxication manslaughter).

"(Jessica Gerald) was the spark that really put us over the hump we've been having to deal with," Evans said. "She spoke to the girls on the phone before the game. It just motivated all of us to do what we needed to do. We really wanted to win it for her."

The win improved Wilson's record to 3-13 overall and 1-8 in Region 6-4A.

Make no mistake, the Tigers' hearts were heavy for the Mullins-based Gerald family.

What also meant a lot to Evans was that game-turning 9-0 run.