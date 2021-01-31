Wilson girls look to get on track as season restarts

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wilson Tigers are 2-3 and hope to make a postseason push during these next two weeks of Region 6-4A play. As coach Jessica Gerald’s Tigers prepare for tonight’s game at Hartsville, Gerald reflected on her team’s one week of practice — their first action since December because of the pandemic.

“We’ve pretty much been trying to get in shape, trying to do the little things, make easy layups and make easy shots, get back into the rhythm of things,” Gerald said.

For Wilson to grab momentum today, Gerald will first depend on point guard Arriyona Rogers.

“She will be big for us,” Gerald said. “She shoots the ball really well, and we need her to keep coming in with a positive attitude. She’s a good leader who makes shots. If she does that, we’re going to be in a pretty good place.”

Another key is Kayla Washington.

“She’s another one of our leaders; she sets the pace,” Gerald said. “She can play any of our positions. She’s tough, she can rebound the ball and run with it. We need her to show leadership, control the game and set the tone and make sure her teammates are where they need to be.”

Gerald then talked about Jada Washington.