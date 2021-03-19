 Skip to main content
Wilson girls' soccer rolls past Darlington
Resized_20210319021830_IMG_4996.jpeg

Wilson's Ramini Bhojwani (center) is congratulated by teammates Lauren Nelson (6) and Riana Patel after scoring a goal during Friday's 7-0 win at Darlington. Nelson had a goal and three assists, and Patel had two goals and an assist.

 SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Wilson's girls led 3-0 at halftime and never looked back, winning 7-0 at Darlington on Friday night.

Tigers coach Demetrius Brand's team was led by several different players. Riana Patel and Kiersten Price scored two goals each, and Lauren Nelson added three assists, as well as a goal of her own.

Ramini Bhojwani scored an unassisted goal, and Aryana Patel headed in the Tigers' final goal, off a Nelson corner kick.

Wilson goalkeeper Bailey Mitchell finished with nine saves.

WILL BE UPDATED WITH QUOTES SATURDAY

