Wilson girls' soccer rolls past Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Wilson's girls led 3-0 at halftime and never looked back, winning 7-0 at Darlington on Friday night.
Tigers coach Demetrius Brand's team was led by several different players. Riana Patel and Kiersten Price scored two goals each, and Lauren Nelson added three assists, as well as a goal of her own.
Ramini Bhojwani scored an unassisted goal, and Aryana Patel headed in the Tigers' final goal, off a Nelson corner kick.
Wilson goalkeeper Bailey Mitchell finished with nine saves.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
