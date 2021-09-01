Wilson happy to finally have a season opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was Friday home game or bust, for Wilson’s football team.

To the Tigers’ delight, after Dillon had to cancel earlier this week, coach Rodney Mooney’s team will now host Ashley Ridge – a Class 5A team he once served as offensive coordinator – at 7:05 p.m. Friday (televised on CW 21. Channel 1212 on Spectrum). It will be Wilson’s season opener after their first two scheduled games were canceled.

After Dillon canceled, the Tigers’ search for an opponent grew fiercer.

“(Principal Eric Robinson and athletic director Derrick McQueen) put in a lot of effort and time into getting us this first home game,” Mooney said. The Tigers’ first scheduled home opener was nixed after Hilton Head canceled. “I know some of the schools we talked to, they wanted us to come visit them. But I made it a point to say, ‘No, you’ve got to come to Florence. We’re not leaving Florence.’”

West Florence, meanwhile, was at press time still searching for a Friday home opponent after Lake City canceled earlier this week. The Knights also had an originally scheduled home game for Sept. 10, but that contest is now scheduled to be at West Brunswick (N.C.).

And South Florence’s game at Irmo, set for 7:30 p.m., is still on.