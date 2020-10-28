Wilson, Hartsville clash in key region matchup with both teams on the rise

“The offense of Myrtle Beach is potent, but believe it or not, we kind of minimized the number of big plays that they had and made them earn it a lot of the times," he said. "I think if we can do that against Hartsville, we’ll be successful.”

That probably will be easier said than done against a Red Fox team averaging 32.1 points per game this season and 35.7 over its past three games.

“We’re getting better at limiting some of the mistakes that we had earlier in the year,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “But you’ve got to clean up all of those things to play really well on a Friday night, and we haven’t been there just yet. It’s something we’re continuing to work on, and we’ve really focused on this team and doing the things we need to in order to improve each week.”

One of those is to improve in the turnover margin. The Red Foxes are minus-6 on the season and they’re facing a Tigers team that recorded six takeaways against MBHS last week – turning five into touchdowns.

“Unfortunately, I think we’re catching Wilson at the wrong time,” Calabrese said. “Coach Howard’s got them playing great. They were flying around, and certainly the quarterback (Zayshaun Rice) was phenomenal (last week). It’s quite a challenge for us.”