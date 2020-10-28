Wilson, Hartsville clash in key region matchup with both teams on the rise

FLORENCE, S.C. – It probable was one of the high points of Derek Howard’s tenure at Wilson last week as he watched his players and the Tiger faithful celebrate an upset victory over top-ranked Myrtle Beach.
But now his team has to turn the page – and Howard is hoping this week’s opponent will help them do just that.
Wilson (3-2, 3-2 Region 6-4A) welcomes Hartsville (2-3, 1-3) to Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a key region showdown in the Morning News Game of the Week.
The Tigers are looking for their first victory over the Red Foxes under Howard in what will be the third consecutive season the two teams have met and 22nd overall.
Wilson’s only victories in the series came in 1998 and 1996.
“Hartsville and Myrtle Beach have both been teams that have been hard to get past during my time here,” Howard said. “They’re two completely different teams. We’re happy and proud of the effort we put out last week against Myrtle, but Hartsville is a completely different kind of team.
“So it requires us to come out and forget about the things we’ve done and continue to work on the little things that we are doing successfully.”
Two things the Tigers were able to do well against the Seahawks were avoid turnovers and limit big plays, Howard said.
“The offense of Myrtle Beach is potent, but believe it or not, we kind of minimized the number of big plays that they had and made them earn it a lot of the times," he said. "I think if we can do that against Hartsville, we’ll be successful.”
That probably will be easier said than done against a Red Fox team averaging 32.1 points per game this season and 35.7 over its past three games.
“We’re getting better at limiting some of the mistakes that we had earlier in the year,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “But you’ve got to clean up all of those things to play really well on a Friday night, and we haven’t been there just yet. It’s something we’re continuing to work on, and we’ve really focused on this team and doing the things we need to in order to improve each week.”
One of those is to improve in the turnover margin. The Red Foxes are minus-6 on the season and they’re facing a Tigers team that recorded six takeaways against MBHS last week – turning five into touchdowns.
“Unfortunately, I think we’re catching Wilson at the wrong time,” Calabrese said. “Coach Howard’s got them playing great. They were flying around, and certainly the quarterback (Zayshaun Rice) was phenomenal (last week). It’s quite a challenge for us.”
Rice has thrown for 505 yards and two touchdowns this season and has also rushed for 382 yards and four more scores. He had more than 200 yards passing for the first time last week as the Tigers’ offense has started to achieve more balance than at the beginning of the year.
“I think that it’s been a gradual improvement from week to week,” Howard said. “… The thing I think we saw a lot from us this last week was that we actually just made plays that we hadn’t been making in some of these other games. We held our own on offense, which is what we have to do.”
The Wilson defense will also have to be on top of its game to stop Hartsville’s rushing attack. The Red Foxes are averaging 7.2 yards per carry and have 16 TDs on the ground, led by D.P. Pendergrass’ nine.
Pendergrass, J’Shawn Anderson and quarterback Owen Taylor have combined for 1,093 of Hartsville’s 1,356 rushing yards, and Pendergrass has also accounted for three of the team’s five receiving touchdowns.
