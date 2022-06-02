Wilson hires Graham Barksdale as wrestling coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson hired Graham Barksdale as its wrestling coach, replacing Dakota Goff.

Graham, who was a Marlboro County assistant this past school year, was a state runner-up at 220 pounds at his alma mater, Laurens. He lost to All-American Ryan Adams, who went on to wrestle at the University of North Carolina.

“If you have to lose, at least you lose to one of the best,” Barksdale said.

After high school, Barksdale played college football at South Carolina State.

But wrestling is the sport he wants to make popular in Florence, which had its first high school wrestling seasons this past school year at Wilson, West Florence and South Florence.

Barksdale talked about keys to growing the sport here.

“First of all, it starts at middle school and introducing the younger kids to wrestling,” Barksdale said. “Wrestling can be for everybody. You can be developed into a wrestler. It’s not something where you have to have the greatest athletic ability. You just learn the moves. You have to be smart, mentally, and be willing to push yourself physically. So, if we can get to the younger kids, as well as hype it up at the high-school level, I think wrestling can grow.”

Coaching, however, was not on Barksdale’s radar after earning his business degree from the Bulldogs.

“I left that, then I got my teaching certificate and had been coaching wrestling since 2016,” said Barksdale, who was a Laurens assistant before moving to be an assistant at Marlboro. “During my time as an assistant, we’ve had some state qualifiers, even a fourth-place finisher and a state runner-up.”

As Barksdale moves ahead in his career, he also reflects and gives thanks to those who helped him along the way.

“I’ve had a lot of great mentors,” he said. “I started wrestling in the seventh or eighth grade. Then, when I was in the ninth grade, I could compete on the high school level.”

Now, Barksdale is a coach on that high school level.

“Teaching and coaching the youth are my callings, and the opportunity to lead this program is a part of God’s plan,” Barksdale said. “I’m thankful to (Wilson athletic director) Derrick McQueen and (Tiger principal) Eric Robinson for this opportunity.”

