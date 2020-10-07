Wilson hopes for happy homecoming

“The ability to keep the chains moving and running the ball, as well as the ability to limit big plays, making teams earn every yard that they get will be important,” Howard said. “I’m happy with our defense. They did have a tough Week 1 against West Florence (a 35-7 loss), but we didn’t put our defense in good situations, either, and we didn’t score enough on offense.”

It appears this Chief offense, however, could give Wilson all it can handle. With 75 points through two games, that's the best in NMB's program history. And, they have yet to commit a turnover and scored on 9 of 11 red-zone opportunities.

“They have a very solid football team, one of the better 4A teams in the state,” Howard said. “(Chiefs coach Matt Reel) has done a great job with their team. They play really hard, and their defense has played really well, they have a lot of experience on that side.”

So much so, the Chiefs caused six turnovers in the season opener against Hartsville.

Meanwhile, Wilson – with a 1-1 record – knows anything is possible in this unusual season playoff race. So, all the Tigers can do is focus on one game at a time.

“We moved past Week 1 against West Florence, and we’ve moved past Week 2 against Darlington,” Howard said. “Now, we’re fixed on North Myrtle Beach, so we’re going to go out and continue to try to build upon the things we’ve done successfully and limit the things that have hurt us. And then, we’ll see what happens after that.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.