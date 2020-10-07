Wilson hopes for happy homecoming

FLORENCE, S.C. – Friday is not only Wilson’s homecoming game, but the Tigers’ first home game of 2020.
“We know what pride that goes with being a Wilson Tiger,” Wilson coach Derek Howard said. “Quite honestly, all our games seem to be homecoming games because of the alumni and fans and parents at Wilson that take great pride by coming to our games. We’re happy to be able to celebrate homecoming and look forward to all of our fans and friends, near and far, coming out to support our football program.”
Waiting in the wings is a team the Tigers beat in two of their previous three appearances: Sixth-ranked North Myrtle Beach. This year’s Chiefs won 40-21 in its season opener against Hartsville, and then 35-7 the next week over South Florence.
During the Tigers’ 48-0 win last week against Darlington, they rushed for more than 300 yards in a game (325) for the first time since Howard took over as coach in 2017. That’s quite a deviation from Wilson’s air attack the past couple of years. But the one who leads Wilson’s passing game, quarterback Zayshaun Rice, is also a quality runner. Rice rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons, and running back Chris Austin accounted for 117 and a score of his own.
Last week’s shutout of Darlington is also a positive to Howard.
“The ability to keep the chains moving and running the ball, as well as the ability to limit big plays, making teams earn every yard that they get will be important,” Howard said. “I’m happy with our defense. They did have a tough Week 1 against West Florence (a 35-7 loss), but we didn’t put our defense in good situations, either, and we didn’t score enough on offense.”
It appears this Chief offense, however, could give Wilson all it can handle. With 75 points through two games, that's the best in NMB's program history. And, they have yet to commit a turnover and scored on 9 of 11 red-zone opportunities.
“They have a very solid football team, one of the better 4A teams in the state,” Howard said. “(Chiefs coach Matt Reel) has done a great job with their team. They play really hard, and their defense has played really well, they have a lot of experience on that side.”
So much so, the Chiefs caused six turnovers in the season opener against Hartsville.
Meanwhile, Wilson – with a 1-1 record – knows anything is possible in this unusual season playoff race. So, all the Tigers can do is focus on one game at a time.
“We moved past Week 1 against West Florence, and we’ve moved past Week 2 against Darlington,” Howard said. “Now, we’re fixed on North Myrtle Beach, so we’re going to go out and continue to try to build upon the things we’ve done successfully and limit the things that have hurt us. And then, we’ll see what happens after that.”
