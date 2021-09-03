Wilson loses in Tiger Stadium debut

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson led 7-3 over Ashley Ridge at halftime. But the Swamp Foxes rallied with a touchdown in the third quarter, and another in the fourth, to win 17-7 in the debut of Tiger Stadium.

This was also the Tigers' season opener after their first two weeks of trying to play were thwarted by protocols.

After Wilson fell behind 3-0 in the first quarter, the Tigers' Donnell Williamson scored from the 4 to give his team what then was a 7-3 advantage.

AR;3;0;7;7--17

W;7;0;0;0--17

FIRST QUARTER

AR -- Will McCune 36 FG, 9:16

W -- Donnell Williamson 4 run (Eli Chapman kick), 2:12

THIRD QUARTER

AR -- Malik Freeman 20 pass from Xavier Proctor-Floyd (McCune kick), 6:05

FOURTH QUARTER

AR -- Proctor-Floyd 5 run (McCune kick), 6:44

