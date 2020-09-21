Wilson RB Chris Austin hopes for even bigger season

“Beyond being physically gifted with patience and great speed, as well as being extremely strong, one of the best things about him is how smart he is,” Wilson coach Derek Howard said. “Before the play is even ran or mapped out, Chris can see where the play is and where he’s supposed to hit. He knows where the blocking schemes are, and that allows him to be patient as he waits for those blocks to match up as they should. Then, he’s able to explode through.”

Because of Austin’s dedication to weight lifting, having to explode through the middle instead of around the corner is fine with him.

“I like the interior runs more than I like the outside runs, believe it or not,” Austin said. “I see it as though when I’m down there, since I’m a smaller guy, no one can really see me. Once I see the crease and get through it, I don’t think there’s anybody that can stop me.”

And if Austin happens to see a linebacker waiting on him, that’s simply the next challenge to overcome.

“When I play against bigger linebackers, they tend to talk a lot,” Austin said. “They feel like they can handle me any way they feel like. But I feel that it belittles them anytime I gain a yard. So, that builds my confidence every time.”