Wilson RB Chris Austin hopes for even bigger season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Don’t let Chris Austin’s 5-foot-7, 160-pound frame be misleading.
The Wilson running back can pack a punch – inside the trenches and out. A 2019 weightlifting champion, Austin established himself as one of the Tigers’ top running backs last season – his first with varsity − while rushing 75 times for 500 yards (an average of almost 7 yards per carry).
“When I first started playing varsity last year, in the first couple of games, I started coming into my own and settling down into my role on the team and knowing more what I can do to help the team out,” Austin said. “Now that this season is starting after coronavirus held us back, I’m looking forward to playing West Florence this week (7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium).”
When Austin has the ball, things are not that complicated.
“The only thing I think about at that point, after getting the ball, is not getting hit,” he said. “Then, I try to put my team in position to put points on the board.”
Austin himself accounted for three touchdowns during the 2019 season. Arguably his most impressive TD last season was against West Florence after the Knights had tied the game at 14-14. Almost midway through the third quarter, Austin burst through the middle for a 43-yard score, which broke the game open as his team won 36-20.
“Beyond being physically gifted with patience and great speed, as well as being extremely strong, one of the best things about him is how smart he is,” Wilson coach Derek Howard said. “Before the play is even ran or mapped out, Chris can see where the play is and where he’s supposed to hit. He knows where the blocking schemes are, and that allows him to be patient as he waits for those blocks to match up as they should. Then, he’s able to explode through.”
Because of Austin’s dedication to weight lifting, having to explode through the middle instead of around the corner is fine with him.
“I like the interior runs more than I like the outside runs, believe it or not,” Austin said. “I see it as though when I’m down there, since I’m a smaller guy, no one can really see me. Once I see the crease and get through it, I don’t think there’s anybody that can stop me.”
And if Austin happens to see a linebacker waiting on him, that’s simply the next challenge to overcome.
“When I play against bigger linebackers, they tend to talk a lot,” Austin said. “They feel like they can handle me any way they feel like. But I feel that it belittles them anytime I gain a yard. So, that builds my confidence every time.”
Now a senior, Austin sees himself as more than running back.
“To be one of the team’s top returning running backs, I feel as though the team is depending on me more and more, so I have to do more of what it takes to help our team win,” he said.
What makes Austin’s success story even more compelling, his mother kept him from playing football until the eighth grade because she was worried about injuries.
Sufficed to say, Austin has put those worries to rest – for the most part.
“She still has some anxiety about it every time I play,” Austin said. “I just tell her everything will be all right.”
