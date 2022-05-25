FLORENCE, S.C. -- A free football camp for ages 13-under, hosted by University of South Carolina star, Zacch Pickens, is 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. June 4 at Wilson High School.
Wilson to host football camp by USC football star Zacch Pickens
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
- 0
