Wilson volleyball beats Hartsville in straight sets

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson volleyball coach John Davis likes to call it “quality volleyball.”
“It’s when nothing changes, the sport’s the same, and everybody is trying to do the same thing,” Davis said. “Everybody makes as few errors as possible."
Although Davis admitted he did not see much quality Thursday in a first-game win, 25-21, against Hartsville, things progressed upward from there.
“We were making some mistakes; our serves would go out and our hits would go into the net,” Davis said. “But as we settled down, we cleaned it up as we went along.”
And the Tigers eventually closed out their home win with second- and third-game scores of 25-15 and 25-6.
The win improved Wilson’s record to 2-3 overall and in Region 6-4A.
“Hartsville is a proud program, and they came out strong. Our goal was just to figure things out. We didn’t know who their heavy hitters were,” Davis said. “In a regular, non-COVID season, we’d play 10 or 11 matches before the region schedule started. But now, you have to jump into the deep water, and you don’t hear about or see what they have before you play them.”
By the time the third game rolled around, the Tigers had hit their stride.
“I challenged the girls to hold (Hartsville) to a certain amount of points,” Davis said. “The goal was less than 10, and they went out and did it. And through that, I got to see all the players I could; we played everybody. And even though everybody played, we met our goal, which was pretty cool.”
Among the players Davis credited for good play Thursday was Talia Emmen.
“She’s our freshman outside hitter. Once she gets going, she hits the ball hard and clean,” Davis said. “It’s really trouble; it puts defensive players in conflict very quickly.”
Another was junior outside hitter Ava Flintrop.
“Once she got going and settled, she started putting it down and gave us options,” Davis said. “And we used Kelsey Braswell. She’s our middle hitter, a savvy veteran and can hit around the blocks.”
Setter Amber Medina and libero Kaleigh Duffy also had a great match, according to Davis.
“I stress to my girls to just be better than you were the last match,” he said. “So, our goal is to constantly improve as we move throughout the season. We’re working hard trying to get better in each game we’re in.”
