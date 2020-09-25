Wilson volleyball beats Hartsville in straight sets

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson volleyball coach John Davis likes to call it “quality volleyball.”

“It’s when nothing changes, the sport’s the same, and everybody is trying to do the same thing,” Davis said. “Everybody makes as few errors as possible."

Although Davis admitted he did not see much quality Thursday in a first-game win, 25-21, against Hartsville, things progressed upward from there.

“We were making some mistakes; our serves would go out and our hits would go into the net,” Davis said. “But as we settled down, we cleaned it up as we went along.”

And the Tigers eventually closed out their home win with second- and third-game scores of 25-15 and 25-6.

The win improved Wilson’s record to 2-3 overall and in Region 6-4A.

“Hartsville is a proud program, and they came out strong. Our goal was just to figure things out. We didn’t know who their heavy hitters were,” Davis said. “In a regular, non-COVID season, we’d play 10 or 11 matches before the region schedule started. But now, you have to jump into the deep water, and you don’t hear about or see what they have before you play them.”