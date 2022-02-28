Wilson, West Florence boys excited about lower-state final

But Robinson knows the Knights have more threats than Hudson.

“I tell people this is a team by committee,” Robinson said. “There is no one person you can pinpoint to slow down. We’ve got players like Bryson Graves, (Pepsi Carolina Classic MVP) Darren Lloyd, Avion McBride and Valerian Bruce. While Deuce can go for 20 points on any given night, our other players can also do special things.”

Wilson also has its share of clutch players. After not making any 3-pointers in losses to Hartsville and West Florence, Tigers junior Jevon Brown has hit a postseason stride, making six 3-pointers in the lower-state semifinal win against Midland Valley.

“Jevon is an important key to our team,” Powell said. “I’ve been telling people since August-September-October that Jevon is the best shooter in the state. I keep trying to instill in his head that he’s the best shooter. Just shoot the ball. His confidence level has risen through the roof since that West Florence loss.”

If Brown keeps making 3-pointers, that could create more layup/dunk opportunities for teammate Zandae Butler.

“Zandae just leads by example all the time,” Robinson said. “But he’s been more vocal and has had to be ‘Big Zandae.’ Everybody knows Zandae is a one-of-a-kind athlete, and he just has to do what he does for us to be successful.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.