Wilson, West Florence boys excited about lower-state final

FLORENCE, S.C. — When West Florence and Wilson face off for Tuesday’s lower-state crown at the Florence Center, it will be a test of talent.
A test of composure.
A will to win.
It could be decided on the final possession.
But outside of those tests is a celebration of Florence One Schools basketball. Not only are the Knights and Tigers playing for the right to reach this weekend’s state championship at USC Aiken, the South Florence girls play before them against South Aiken to decide their lower-state crown.
“We have tough teams around here,” Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. “That says a lot about the basketball talent in this city. It’s a credit to all the teams, as well as the coaches. A big salute goes out to our team, West Florence’s boys and South Florence’s girls for their accomplishments.”
At the boys’ opening tip, this West-Wilson game could go down as one of the classics. Wilson (21-5) won 60-55 in overtime in the regular season’s first meeting. In the second clash, the Knights (24-3) rallied from a 14-point deficit with fewer than five minutes left to win 62-58.
As a result, Powell and West Florence coach Kevin Robinson say their teams are ready.
“(The Florence Center) will be a different arena from what we’re used to playing in. But we’ve played on the road the past two games,” said Robinson, whose team started 1-3 in Region 6-4A before turning things around. “This team is battle tested.”
Powell echoed those sentiments about his region-champion Tigers.
“I’m pretty satisfied with the coaching staff and everything we’ve done and what we’ve instilled into our guys for this game,” Powell said. “I’m definitely confident about our game tomorrow.”
Both coaches have past experience in lower state (also known as the state semifinals). Powell played on the 2001 Wilson team that lost in this round to Keenan. And, he was an assistant on Ridge View’s 2019 state championship squad. Robinson’s previous two lower-state finals appearances were as an assistant for Wilson under then-coach Derrick McQueen in 2017 and ’18. Those Wilson teams lost to Lower Richland the first time and beat A.C. Flora the second before finishing as state runner-up.
West, which practiced Saturday in Francis Marion’s Smith Center to get used to shooting with fans behind the basket, has a well-balanced team with Deuce Hudson at point guard.
“To me, (Hudson) is probably the top point guard in the state,” Powell said. “He’s in that conversation. He’s a really good kid, and we’ll be hoping to limit him.”
But Robinson knows the Knights have more threats than Hudson.
“I tell people this is a team by committee,” Robinson said. “There is no one person you can pinpoint to slow down. We’ve got players like Bryson Graves, (Pepsi Carolina Classic MVP) Darren Lloyd, Avion McBride and Valerian Bruce. While Deuce can go for 20 points on any given night, our other players can also do special things.”
Wilson also has its share of clutch players. After not making any 3-pointers in losses to Hartsville and West Florence, Tigers junior Jevon Brown has hit a postseason stride, making six 3-pointers in the lower-state semifinal win against Midland Valley.
“Jevon is an important key to our team,” Powell said. “I’ve been telling people since August-September-October that Jevon is the best shooter in the state. I keep trying to instill in his head that he’s the best shooter. Just shoot the ball. His confidence level has risen through the roof since that West Florence loss.”
If Brown keeps making 3-pointers, that could create more layup/dunk opportunities for teammate Zandae Butler.
“Zandae just leads by example all the time,” Robinson said. “But he’s been more vocal and has had to be ‘Big Zandae.’ Everybody knows Zandae is a one-of-a-kind athlete, and he just has to do what he does for us to be successful.”