Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship.

Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center.

In Thursday's lower-state semifinals, Wilson won 74-52 over Midland Valley. Meanwhile, West Florence won 59-58 over North Augusta in a rematch of December's Pepsi Carolina Classic final.

And if that isn't any more exciting for the Florence faithful at the Florence Center, South Florence's girls play for a lower-state title of their own that day, at 5:30 against North Augusta.

On Thursday, after Wilson's Jevon Brown missed his first 3-pointer, he made the next, sparking the Tigers to an 18-6 run to start the game. Brown finished with a team-high 20 points. Although the Mustangs temporarily slowed that run by getting within 9-6, Wilson sped back up with a 9-0 surge.

Dominick Jones started that 9-0 run with a tough layup, followed by a Zandae Butler 3-pointer from the left corner. Two Midland Valley turnovers then led to layups by Josh Green Jones to account for the Tigers' huge, early lead.