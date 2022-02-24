Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship.
Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center.
In Thursday's lower-state semifinals, Wilson won 74-52 over Midland Valley. Meanwhile, West Florence won 59-58 over North Augusta in a rematch of December's Pepsi Carolina Classic final.
And if that isn't any more exciting for the Florence faithful at the Florence Center, South Florence's girls play for a lower-state title of their own that day, at 5:30 against North Augusta.
On Thursday, after Wilson's Jevon Brown missed his first 3-pointer, he made the next, sparking the Tigers to an 18-6 run to start the game. Brown finished with a team-high 20 points. Although the Mustangs temporarily slowed that run by getting within 9-6, Wilson sped back up with a 9-0 surge.
Dominick Jones started that 9-0 run with a tough layup, followed by a Zandae Butler 3-pointer from the left corner. Two Midland Valley turnovers then led to layups by Josh Green Jones to account for the Tigers' huge, early lead.
Midland Valley again got in contention, sparked by a Philip Butler layup and T.J. McElmurray 3-pointer to get within 22-16.
But Brown then hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Wilson reclaimed control to lead 41-32 at halftime.
All it took was another Brown 3-pointer, with 4:10 left in the third quarter, to give Wilson all the momentum it needed for the rest of the third quarter. So much so, that a Merel Burgess putback and Zandae Butler layup set up the Tigers' biggest lead to that point, 55-39. Burgess finished with 18 points, and Butler scored 11.
And boy, did that momentum soar on a thundering, one-handed dunk by Wilson's Josh Green, then a Butler 3-pointer to make it 62-41.
Wilson, coached by one its greatest players to ever wear a Tiger uniform, Carlos Powell, then made a fourth-quarter run in hopes of extending its lead to 30 points.
But that didn't happen.
No matter.
The Tigers (21-5) and Knights now have a Tuesday game, which will serve as a tiebreaker since they split their regular-season series.
MV;11;21;9;11--52
W;22;19;23;10--74
MIDLAND VALLEY (52)
Green 2, Washington 4, Butler 4, Desmond Evans 12, McElmurray 6, Justin Lloyd 24.