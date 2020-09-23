Wilson, West Florence excited about season-opening matchup

FLORENCE, S.C. – Now that West Florence and Wilson are in the same region for the first time in years, a possible city championship is still important.
But in the grand scheme of things, it’s a subplot – a launching pad to greater goals.
So, as the Region 6-4A season starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Morning News’ Game of the Week, reigning city champ Wilson will play city rival West Florence to see which team gets ahead in the region race.
And, of course, in that battle for the city crown.
“It’s magnified, double. With aspirations for the city championship and region championship, everything is definitely bigger from that aspect of things,” said West Florence coach Jody Jenerette, whose team won the 2018 city crown. “We’re not overly concerned with the city championship. We’re trying to win region and hopefully get a shot at state. It’s a big deal in Florence to win the city championship. But we can’t win that if we don’t win the first (city matchup). Hopefully, we’ll find a way to beat Wilson and carry it on from there.”
What says Wilson coach Derek Howard, whose team has won two of the past three city championships?
“We take this game as seriously as we take any game,” he said. “We believe in one day at a time, one game at a time. So, I think that playing the first game against a city rival, it’s going to motivate the kids even more. For us, it’s an opportunity to start our season on a good note against a good football team. I don’t think the kids will have any problems in terms of preparations. They’ll be motivated.”
Both teams will need all of the motivation they can get to stop what the other team does best. While Wilson features a balanced offense led by quarterback Zayshaun Rice, the Morning News Preseason Football Player of the Year, West Florence will bring a wrecking-ball run attack featuring the likes of quarterback George Derrick Floyd and running back Terry McKithen.
Rice gave Jenerette’s team plenty of problems during the Tigers’ 36-20 victory last season.
“It all goes through (Rice). He’s special. He’s been special for three years now,” Jenerette said. “I don’t know if you can stop him, to be honest with you. You’ve just got to keep him contained and find a way to make it a fourth-quarter game.”
Howard is well aware, meanwhile, of what players what McKithen and Floyd can do on offense. And while Floyd and McKithen are sure to factor into the Knights’ Friday night offense, tight end Dylan Snyder is also one to watch.
“They have a great running game, and they believe in their running game,” Howard said. “They’ve got several playmakers between the quarterback, running backs and receivers, and a tight end they can spread the ball out to. That could be a good competition between our defense and their offense.”
And all of this hype is wrapped up in just the season opener – one that finally is going to happen after the pandemic delayed it from its mid-August start.
“If you’re not ready to play Friday, there’ something wrong,” Jenerette said. “Hopefully, there’s a big crowd and a lot of energy in the stadium, and we’ll play well.”
And Howard thinks it’s fitting that two schools from the same district open the season with each other in light of the SCHSL leaving it to school districts to determine when teams can – and cannot – practice.
“I think it’s befitting our first game that we should play someone close and that dealt with the same restrictions and opportunities as we have so that the game can be as even in terms of preparation as it can get,” Howard said. “We’re just excited about the opportunity and look forward to Friday.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!