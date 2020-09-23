Wilson, West Florence excited about season-opening matchup

FLORENCE, S.C. – Now that West Florence and Wilson are in the same region for the first time in years, a possible city championship is still important.

But in the grand scheme of things, it’s a subplot – a launching pad to greater goals.

So, as the Region 6-4A season starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Morning News’ Game of the Week, reigning city champ Wilson will play city rival West Florence to see which team gets ahead in the region race.

And, of course, in that battle for the city crown.

“It’s magnified, double. With aspirations for the city championship and region championship, everything is definitely bigger from that aspect of things,” said West Florence coach Jody Jenerette, whose team won the 2018 city crown. “We’re not overly concerned with the city championship. We’re trying to win region and hopefully get a shot at state. It’s a big deal in Florence to win the city championship. But we can’t win that if we don’t win the first (city matchup). Hopefully, we’ll find a way to beat Wilson and carry it on from there.”

What says Wilson coach Derek Howard, whose team has won two of the past three city championships?