Wilson's big plays in fourth quarter the difference in won over South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – If there’s one thing Wilson coach Derek Howard knows about his Tigers, it’s their ability to use big plays to spark even bigger performances.

It could be on offense. It could be on defense.

On this occasion, it was Wilson’s defense with that big play while trying to keep rival South Florence from making a game of it while leading 12-0 late in the third quarter.

Bruins quarterback LaNorris Sellers found the opportunity for a fade pattern into the end zone to teammate Jabray Johnson. His pass did not fade enough, however, and the Tigers’ Andriq Williams was there to intercept it in the end zone.

“That was just a big play by (Williams). The defense had been playing well all night, and I think offensively we got more into it in the second half,” Howard said. “We’ll take it.”

What ensued were back-to-back Tiger touchdown drives that put the game away for a 26-7 Tiger win at Memorial Stadium. Leave it to Wilson quarterback Zayshaun Rice to take care of that as his first TD pass – early in the fourth quarter – was a screen pass to Harrison Muldrow, who then zipped down the right sideline 62 yards and into the end zone.