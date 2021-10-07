Wilson's Butler overcomes injuries, doubts to emerge as one of Pee Dee's top WRs

The 2021 season has been especially rewarding for Butler, considering what he has endured the past two seasons. The Tigers’ opening game against Ashley Ridge was the first time he played competitive football since his freshman season.

Butler, who’s also a standout on the basketball team, appeared in six games for Wilson that year but spent time at quarterback and running back as opposed to wideout. He was 6 of 10 for 93 yards and a touchdown behind center and also ran the ball four times for 24 yards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His sophomore season was supposed to be a breakout one, but those plans quickly went out the window when he suffered a broken hand. That kept Butler out of the entire, pandemic-shorted season.

“I was looking forward to a big year last year, and when I broke my hand, it took me out of it a little bit,” he said. “But I got myself together and got refocused. But it was frustrating not being able to play the game that I love.”

Even so, Butler took the added time to improve his game – namely, his footwork.

“I just went out there every day and worked on my footwork,” he said. “Working on the feet; working on eying the ball and catching and tucking and things like that. Also, my routes. I wanted to work on running better routes and how to start on a route.