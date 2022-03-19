Wilson's Carlos Powell is Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Carlos Powell’s journey from basketball star to the Wilson boys’ state championship-winning coach is a compelling one.

This year’s Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, Powell was a star player at West Florence,

Then Wilson. Then, at the University of South Carolina, where he was MVP of the 2005 NIT tournament, which the Gamecocks won.

After that, Powell enjoyed a long career playing in Europe (MVP of the 2017 Venezuelan League). But then, Powell wondered what was next while living back in Columbia in 2018.

“I was like most basketball players or athletes after they finish their careers," Powell said. "I was trying to find an avenue after I finished playing because, all my life, it had been structured around sports. So, for a second, I was lost.

“But around 2016, between seasons, I started training athletes,” he added. “I was a student of the body and wanted to know how it works and how to be in the best shape possible. It was a fascination of mine.”

That made Powell look at what worked for his conditioning and wonder if it could work for those he trained.

“I was always in better shape than everybody. I never wanted to get out of shape,” Powell said. “That’s when I was implementing boxing training, strength-and-conditioning training. It became a fascination. I found something I was passionate about: Seeing other athletes grow as individuals. I’d read books and online articles, and I wondered if I could add in what I did as a player that I could make a super athlete.”

Powell’s reputation as a star Gamecock attracted several athletes, of all levels, to train under him.

“They wanted to train with me, and my training helped people with their careers,” Powell said. “And they’re in the best shape of their lives. They’re as strong as ever and thanking me on social media. It just made me believe I have the sauce, because some major guys in the game were working out under me.”

While he was at a Columbia tournament, watching some of his trainees play, Ridge View athletic director Brian Rosefield approached him about being a coach. The two already had a bond, from Rosefield being a USC graduate assistant while Powell played there.

“(Rosefield) said if I wanted to be a coach, just let him know,” Powell said. “First, he gave me a shot coaching the JV team at Ridge View. The kids loved me. We went 20-2, or something like that. We set a bunch of records, and it just felt right. And it was great being around (then-Ridge View varsity boys’ coach) Yerrick Stoneman every day and winning a state title as one of his assistants (in 2000).

“After watching how coach Stoneman operated, and how he did everything and won multiple state championships, I was like, ‘Oooh, I think I can get one of these,’ and that was after that 2000 state championship," he added. "I was hungry for a state championship of my own as a coach. Coach Stoneman gave me that same drive I had as a basketball player.”

In the offseason, Wilson’s job opened up.

“After that, I was like, ‘I think I can get me a state championship at the crib,” Powell said. “At home, that would be beautiful. That had been something I had been imagining for a while.”

After the 2019-20 season, during which the Tigers played seven games, Powell couldn’t wait to have a full season with his Tigers.

They made the most of it, going 23-5 and beating A.C. Flora in the state final.

“To be from Florence, to come back to Wilson, where I graduated, and do something a lot of coaches before me didn’t do is a blessing, to be honest,” Powell said. “I’m honored. Winning state was a surreal feeling. Winning state, and seeing all the work we put in, answering all the questions people had about how we ran things, and seeing those questions answered was the beauty of it all.”

