Wilson's football team wants to make most of at-large bid

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Wilson football coach Rodney Mooney sees it as a priority for his Tigers to play as many games as possible – especially after two of them were canceled because of protocols (the season opener at home against Hilton Head, and a road game at A.C. Flora).

Mooney got his wish, as his team qualified for the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs as an at-large bid – the sixth team from Region 6-4A – and will play 7:30 p.m. Friday at South Aiken. The first four teams from 6-4A, in seeding order, are Myrtle Beach, Hartsville, West Florence and South Florence. The region also received a fifth seed, which was earned by North Myrtle Beach. Then, there was that at-large bid, and teams could apply for it.

Mooney, whose Tigers are 1-7, jumped at the opportunity to face the Thoroughbreds (7-1).

“Our schedule is always a big selling point,” Mooney said. “I’ve said since I got here that (6-4A) is arguably the toughest region in the state if you look at who we’re playing week in and week out. We also played against two really good non-conference opponents in Ashley Ridge and Goose Creek (5A playoff teams; Goose Creek won its region). We want to play as many games as possible to keep getting better.”