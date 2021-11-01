Wilson's football team wants to make most of at-large bid

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Wilson football coach Rodney Mooney sees it as a priority for his Tigers to play as many games as possible – especially after two of them were canceled because of protocols (the season opener at home against Hilton Head, and a road game at A.C. Flora).
Mooney got his wish, as his team qualified for the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs as an at-large bid – the sixth team from Region 6-4A – and will play 7:30 p.m. Friday at South Aiken. The first four teams from 6-4A, in seeding order, are Myrtle Beach, Hartsville, West Florence and South Florence. The region also received a fifth seed, which was earned by North Myrtle Beach. Then, there was that at-large bid, and teams could apply for it.
Mooney, whose Tigers are 1-7, jumped at the opportunity to face the Thoroughbreds (7-1).
“Our schedule is always a big selling point,” Mooney said. “I’ve said since I got here that (6-4A) is arguably the toughest region in the state if you look at who we’re playing week in and week out. We also played against two really good non-conference opponents in Ashley Ridge and Goose Creek (5A playoff teams; Goose Creek won its region). We want to play as many games as possible to keep getting better.”
Wilson had a bye last week, but Mooney thinks his team can carry the momentum from the week before in its 28-14 loss to Hartsville.
“I thought we played really well against Hartsville and gave ourselves a chance to possibly win that ballgame,” Mooney said. “I’m excited to see us in the playoffs; our players are also excited about it. I think that once they saw the bracket and saw a lot of familiar faces in it, I think they’re even more excited.”
What might appear more stressful than exciting is Wilson trying to solve its season-long quarterback quandary by game time. Senior Taye Pressley, the starter when the season began, has healed from an injury. Then, there are sophomores Bryan McCartt and Kornelius Durant, who recently was promoted from the Tigers’ JV squad.”
“We’re going to see who has the best week of practice and decide from that,” Mooney said.
Tiger star Zandae Butler, who played some quarterback in previous seasons, will stay at receiver.
“As far as (Butler) playing quarterback, that’s not going to happen,” Mooney said. “Right now, we’re using different guys at quarterback, and that’s not what I’m accustomed to doing.”
This season, like the previous one, has had its share of twists and turns because of scheduling and re-scheduling during this pandemic-affected era. That’s perhaps what makes these playoffs even more special for the Tigers.
They get to play.
“A lot of coaches in the area, early on, weren’t sure if we needed to continue the season. And there were others who said, ‘Hey, let’s tread on,’” Mooney recalled. “I know there was a lot of uncertainty. To have played eight games is a blessing. And to play at least one more is a tremendous blessing, to say the least.”