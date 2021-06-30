Wilson's Micah Young walks away from coaching

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Micah Young has resigned as Wilson’s baseball coach. For the first time in his 48 years, he said he wants to focus on himself.
“It’s a decision I’m making by myself. I’m still going to teach at Wilson (anatomy, physiology and marine biology),” said Young, a former South Florence and Citadel football star who is a member of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. “My brothers were also standouts at South Florence, so for all these years, our lives have revolved around football and baseball seasons. I’ve had 21 straight years of coaching in Florence One Schools, so it’s time to step away from that.”
Young said he was Wilson’s defensive coordinator for a total of 10 years and taught skills to the likes of NFL players Lawrence Timmons and Justin Durant. He said around 13 or 14 defensive linemen or linebackers from his defensive squads went on to play FBS football. Young, who also once coached Wilson golf for seven years, was also the Tigers’ baseball coach since 2016. He didn’t coach football this past season.
“It was a really hard decision to completely walk away from coaching,” Young said. “Coaching has always been about the kids with me; that’s how it has always been. My son right now is a rising sophomore at South Florence, and he’s on their bass-fishing team. So, a lot of this is me wanting to do things with my own son.
“I won’t say I’ll never coach again in Florence One. But for the foreseeable future, I’m just going to be teaching.”
Young was also a Wilson baseball assistant from 1999-2001 under then-Tiger coach Curtis Hudson.
“When I went back to coaching baseball (in 2016), Wilson had gone through three baseball coaches in less than a year,” Young said. “It just bothered me to see what had happened to our baseball program. I wanted to come back and get the program back on its feet, and the intention was to step away after (the 2020 season). That year, we went 5-1 and then the season got canceled. I couldn’t go out like that, so I came back.
“But we came out this season with no returning starters, and maybe two who had any varsity experience from last year,” he added. “I knew it was going to be a rough season.”
Young was asked if he had burned out on coaching.
“The expectations of a coach are different now than it was 21 years ago. It’s completely insane. Coaches now are expected to be year-round, full-time, every day coaches and it’s so demanding. It’s not like it used to be,” Young said. “I think that’s a problem with getting a lot of good, quality coaches now and in the future. Think about it, if your kid plays at another school, and you’re a coach at another, what are you’re going to do?"
After South Florence's football coaching job opened up in 2019, Young had high hopes of getting to coach his alma mater. In light of him not getting that job, Young was asked if his motivation to coach was the same.
“That hurt. I can’t lie on that; that hurt,” Young said. “I don’t think about it, but that hurts. It blows my mind that a hall of fame player from a district who has a spotless record in the district can’t get a football coaching job in the district. But that’s neither here nor there, with baseball.”
Among Young’s future athletic-related goals at Wilson is to volunteer and help improve the Tigers’ baseball facility.
“I’m going to do a lot of things in the community with athletics,” Young said. “Our baseball facility has come so far in the past five years. We’ve gone from just a horrible playing field to a very nice facility. We want to add indoor batting cages one day.”
Young then talked about what he’ll miss most in coaching.
“I’ll miss watching the development of young men, whether it’s in football or baseball,” Young said. “Watching them get scholarships is great, but to see them develop on a personal level is the most fun to see.”