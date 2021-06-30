Wilson's Micah Young walks away from coaching

“I won’t say I’ll never coach again in Florence One. But for the foreseeable future, I’m just going to be teaching.”

Young was also a Wilson baseball assistant from 1999-2001 under then-Tiger coach Curtis Hudson.

“When I went back to coaching baseball (in 2016), Wilson had gone through three baseball coaches in less than a year,” Young said. “It just bothered me to see what had happened to our baseball program. I wanted to come back and get the program back on its feet, and the intention was to step away after (the 2020 season). That year, we went 5-1 and then the season got canceled. I couldn’t go out like that, so I came back.

“But we came out this season with no returning starters, and maybe two who had any varsity experience from last year,” he added. “I knew it was going to be a rough season.”

Young was asked if he had burned out on coaching.