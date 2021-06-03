Wilson's Paulina Halus is the SCHSL's female student of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson senior Paulina Halus has plenty to celebrate. She will soon graduate, ranked third in her class, and has been accepted to the United States Naval Academy. She leaves for Annapolis, Md., on June 29.

Her latest honor was even worth a celebratory dip in the family pool. Not a voluntary one, though.

After Halus was selected as the South Carolina High School League’s female student of the year, her twin brother, “Jack,” picked her up and tossed her in it.

Honored in October for being the SCHSL’s female student of the month while running cross-country, she was also a captain on the Tiger girls’ soccer team in the spring.

Meanwhile, Halus sported a 4.0 unweighted GPA and an unweighted GPA of 5.507 – ranking only behind her brother (the salutatorian) and her best friend, Sophie Watson, who is Wilson’s valedictorian.

“I was very excited when my name got announced as the winner. I didn’t think I was going to win because there were other girls who were very competitive for this,” said Halus, who received a $2,500 scholarship that goes with the honor.

Halus then looked back upon what has certainly been an unusual school year.