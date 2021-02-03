Wilson's Samari Stukes signs with Bluefield State

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson defensive back Samari Stukes signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at Bluefield State.
“I really appreciate the chance they’re giving me. This was a tough recruiting process,” Stukes said. “But I had a good talk with their coaches over the weekend, and things moved very fast.”
Now, Stukes looks to the future.
“They said I have another year to work. As long as I just go out there and work, I’ve got a chance to play,” he said.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.
