Wilson's Saturday opener at Tiger Stadium canceled

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Saturday debut of Wilson High School's Tiger Stadium is canceled, according to school athletic director Derrick McQueen.
After Saturday's originally scheduled opponent, Hilton Head, canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, the Tigers were unable to find another opponent to take Hilton Head's place.
McQueen had no comment.
The new season opener for Wilson is 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at A.C. Flora. And, the new debut date for Tiger Stadium is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 against Dillon.
