Wilson's Saturday opener at Tiger Stadium canceled
Wilson's Saturday opener at Tiger Stadium canceled

Wilson logo

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Saturday debut of Wilson High School's Tiger Stadium is canceled, according to school athletic director Derrick McQueen.

After Saturday's originally scheduled opponent, Hilton Head, canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, the Tigers were unable to find another opponent to take Hilton Head's place.

McQueen had no comment.

The new season opener for Wilson is 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at A.C. Flora. And, the new debut date for Tiger Stadium is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 against Dillon.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

