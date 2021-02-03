 Skip to main content
Wilson's Zayshaun Rice signs with Benedict
Football

Wilson's Zayshaun Rice signs with Benedict

FLORENCE, S.C. – 2019 Florence Morning News Football Player of the Years, Zayshaun Rice, of Wilson, inked a letter of intent to play football next fall at Benedict College.

Also an All-Pee Dee selection this year, after completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 668 yards and eight more scores.

“I think it’s a great fit there for me, like it was a great fit here at Wilson,” Rice said. “So, I love it.”

Now, Rice simply looks ahead to the future.

“They told me everybody has a chance to play. As long as I just come and do what they ask and work hard, I can have that chance at playing,” Rice said.

ZAYSHAUN RICE

Rice
Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

