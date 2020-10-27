Winter sports season takes shape; several championship venues still up in air

“I think the most important thing is keeping the kids safe and keeping the communities safe,” Hartsville High School football coach Jeff Calabrese said of the likely change in championship venue. “I remember a few years ago going to a state championship game at a 2A high school and the atmosphere was amazing.

“Everybody has gone through challenges this entire year, and I think just getting to play or having the opportunity to play – the victory is in that. It really doesn’t matter where it is.”

The Florence One School district, which leases Memorial Stadium, has not been contacted by the SCHSL as a possible host site, Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley said, but he is open to the idea.

"Sure −anyway we can help our colleagues across the state we would be willing," O'Malley said via email.

As for winter sports, Singleton said that the number of high school basketball games and wrestling matches that can be held has not changed, but the league is recommending that schools allow at least two days between contests, not including tournaments.