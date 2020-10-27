Winter sports season takes shape; several championship venues still up in air

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee approved by a 14-0 vote Tuesday a proposal that outlines recommendations and dates for the 2020-21 winter sports season.
They’re also still in the process of finalizing championship site venues – including ones for football and cheerleading.
Basketball practices are slated to begin Nov. 2 with the first possible games to be held on Nov. 30. Teams are limited to two preseason scrimmages, down from four.
For wrestling, the SCHSL recommended a phased approach as it did leading up to fall sports, with Phase 1.5 set to begin on Nov. 9 and the first matches slated for Dec. 14. The wrestling state finals have been moved back a week.
“Honestly, I’m happy that we’re giving the kids the opportunity to play,” South Florence boys’ basketball coach Christian Savage said. “They weren’t able to play over the summer, and there was no open season in the fall, so now they’re getting the opportunity to play games.
“With our region, we’re going to have 12 region games, so I’m excited about that.”
Each region game is going to be even more critical, as the proposal also truncates the number of playoff rounds for both basketball and wrestling to four – meaning just 16 schools in each classification will comprise their respective playoff fields for basketball.
“Everybody in the region – we all think we’re good enough to go to the playoffs,” Savage said. “So it’s going to being a dogfight every night; it’s going to be ridiculous on Tuesday and Friday nights. Every game matters, every possession matters, injuries matters. ...
“A lot of factors are involved in keeping everybody safe and healthy and ready to play this year, and we’re going to have to be ready each and every time we step on that court.”
Where those playoffs eventually lead is still an undecided matter in some cases, however. The venues for holding certain state finals are something that will have to be ironed out in the future, Commissioner Jerome Singleton said.
The basketball finals are usually held at Colonial Life Arena in March, and the SCHSL is currently working on finalizing where football and cheerleading finals will take place. The state cheer finals are normally at Colonial Life Arena as well, but they might have to be held this year with limited or no spectators, Singleton said.
Williams-Brice Stadium, which usually hosts the 3A, 4A and 5A football title games, is not feasible financially with the limited fan attendance, he added. Possible alternatives are playing at a smaller college or colleges, including Benedict College, which normally hosts the 1A and 2A games, or at multiple high school venues on the same day.
“I think the most important thing is keeping the kids safe and keeping the communities safe,” Hartsville High School football coach Jeff Calabrese said of the likely change in championship venue. “I remember a few years ago going to a state championship game at a 2A high school and the atmosphere was amazing.
“Everybody has gone through challenges this entire year, and I think just getting to play or having the opportunity to play – the victory is in that. It really doesn’t matter where it is.”
The Florence One School district, which leases Memorial Stadium, has not been contacted by the SCHSL as a possible host site, Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley said, but he is open to the idea.
"Sure −anyway we can help our colleagues across the state we would be willing," O'Malley said via email.
As for winter sports, Singleton said that the number of high school basketball games and wrestling matches that can be held has not changed, but the league is recommending that schools allow at least two days between contests, not including tournaments.
It was also proposed that the week following the Christmas holiday break be used as a kind of “buffer” week in which no games are played to account for anyone who has contracted the virus during that time, and another week at the end of the season to be used for makeup games.
Since many teams rely on football players to complete their rosters, the league is not recommending that region games be played first, but it did propose that teams that play each other twice do so in the same week.
There were also several COVID-19 protocols recommended for each sport. Seating capacity for gymnasiums will follow volleyball guidelines and the restrictions imposed by Gov. Henry McMaster. In other words, attendance will be limited to at most 50% capacity or 250 provided that everyone can maintain social distancing of at least six feet apart.
Players, coaches and officials are not required to wear masks on the floor but are required if waiting in the stands.
The league also recommended that visiting basketball teams dress prior the game so as to limit the amount of time spent in enclosed areas such as locker rooms.
For wrestling, weigh-ins will be done one team at a time with participants wearing masks unless they are on the scale. It was also recommended to have multiple mats available for each match, as a thorough cleaning of each one should take place following each individual match.
The protocols extend to tournaments and tri-matches. Basketball tournaments can be held, but it was proposed that after each game, the arenas be cleared to allow for cleaning before the next game begins.
For wrestling tournaments or tri-matches, the proposal recommended that no spectators be allowed.
It also is recommended but not required that COVID-19 tests for those participating in each sport be done once a month.
Finally, a closed season for spring sports will be in place, meaning teams will not be able to practice in December as normal.
