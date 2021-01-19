Winter sports will go on in FSD 3 after all

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence School District 3 has reversed its decision to cancel the Lake City High School winter sports seasons and will allow basketball and wrestling teams to finish their remaining schedules.

FSD3 will continue to use precautions against COVID-19, and strongly encourages parents to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines as well to help prevent the spread of COVID. We all have a shared responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID.

Basketball games will resume on February 1 when the Panthers host Camden for junior varsity and varsity games beginning at 5 p.m. Junior varsity teams will travel to Marlboro County on February 2, while Lake City High will host Marlboro County for varsity games on February 3. Junior varsity and varsity teams will play at Manning on February 5 beginning at 5 p.m.

Games against Crestwood and Lakewood may be added to the schedule if those teams return to competition.

Lake City High’s wrestling team will take part in the region duals meet on February 5 at Camden High School.