 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter sports will go on in FSD 3 after all
0 comments
top story
SCHSL Sports

Winter sports will go on in FSD 3 after all

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C. − Florence School District 3 has reversed its decision to cancel the Lake City High School winter sports seasons and will allow basketball and wrestling teams to finish their remaining schedules.

On Friday, FSD3 announced those sports for this school year would be canceled.

But it's game on, again.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I'm ecstatic that the kids and coaches get the opportunity to continue their seasons," said Matt Apicella, Lake City athletic director. "COVID-19 has brought a lot of new and challenging situations. But to have the kids get another opportunity to play is something we want to see them follow through with."

FSD3 will continue to use precautions against COVID-19, and it strongly encourages parents to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines as well to help prevent the spread of COVID.

Basketball games will resume on Feb. 1 when the Panthers host Camden for junior varsity and varsity games beginning at 5 p.m. Junior varsity teams will travel to Marlboro County on Feb. 2, while Lake City High will host Marlboro County for varsity games on Feb. 3. Junior varsity and varsity teams will play at Manning on Feb. 5 beginning at 5 p.m.

Games against Crestwood and Lakewood might be added to the schedule if those teams return to competition. Lake City High’s wrestling team will take part in the region duals meet on Feb. 5 at Camden High School.

Lake City logo
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FSD2 happy to return to sports
High School

FSD2 happy to return to sports

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence County has five school districts, and three of them (Florence One Schools, FSD3, FSD5) are not playing or practicing any sports right now because of the pandemic.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert