Winter sports will go on in FSD 3 after all

LAKE CITY, S.C. − Florence School District 3 has reversed its decision to cancel the Lake City High School winter sports seasons and will allow basketball and wrestling teams to finish their remaining schedules.

On Friday, FSD3 announced those sports for this school year would be canceled.

But it's game on, again.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm ecstatic that the kids and coaches get the opportunity to continue their seasons," said Matt Apicella, Lake City athletic director. "COVID-19 has brought a lot of new and challenging situations. But to have the kids get another opportunity to play is something we want to see them follow through with."

FSD3 will continue to use precautions against COVID-19, and it strongly encourages parents to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines as well to help prevent the spread of COVID.

Basketball games will resume on Feb. 1 when the Panthers host Camden for junior varsity and varsity games beginning at 5 p.m. Junior varsity teams will travel to Marlboro County on Feb. 2, while Lake City High will host Marlboro County for varsity games on Feb. 3. Junior varsity and varsity teams will play at Manning on Feb. 5 beginning at 5 p.m.

Games against Crestwood and Lakewood might be added to the schedule if those teams return to competition. Lake City High’s wrestling team will take part in the region duals meet on Feb. 5 at Camden High School.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.