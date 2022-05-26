With plenty of new faces, Florence Post 1 still has same goal: A state championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1’s state championship players and coaches receive their rings this weekend. That will mark the end of the 2021 title celebration by coach Derick Urquhart’s program, which has won five state crowns since 2012.

Onward and forward to this season (Post 1’s opener is 7 p.m. at home Friday against Dalzell-Shaw), and many new faces are along for the ride.

After Post 1 fell one win short of reaching last year’s World Series for the first time since 2012, Urquhart was asked if his program has grander goals than just winning state this season.

“No. I think that would be unfair to say that because we lost so many guys from last year,” said Urquhart, a University of South Carolina Hall of Famer whose team went 35-5 in 2021. “I’ve always said the main goal every year is to win the state title. And anything after that is even better if we can go further. I don’t want to put those types of expectations on this year’s team.”

PITCHING

Post 1 lost four of its top five pitchers, including Robbie Jordan, last year’s most outstanding pitcher of the state tournament. Florence also lost George Derrick Floyd, Owen Taylor and Thomas Skipper.

That leaves Aydin Palmer, one of last year’s top Post 1 pitchers, to raise his play to an even higher level. Same goes for Tanner Hall.

“Aydin is the only one who threw a lot of innings the whole season last year, and Tanner had a really good season at Trinity,” Urquhart said. “Tanner also pitched a few innings for us last year, and actually pitched some big innings for us in state and regionals last year.”

Potential candidates to take over Skipper’s closing role include Harrison Moore and Christian Brigman.

HITTING

Post 1’s lineup also has many question marks.

“As far as hitters go, we lost nine of our top 12 hitters,” Urquhart said. “And that includes the first six in the lineup, so that’s going to be a tremendous challenge. We’ve got to have new guys step up. And, guys last year who did not have major roles will have to step into bigger roles this year. “

The three regulars from last year’s starting lineup are Parker Winfield, Jacob Adams and Caleb Rogers.

“They’re older; they’re veteran guys,” Urquhart said. “We need them to have even bigger roles this year.”

IN THE FIELD

Three are competing to be the starting catcher: Winfield, Adams and Garrett Keen.

“We’ve got some versatility there,” Urquhart said. “We’ve got three really good catchers, and that gives us the flexibility to move Parker back to center field to utilize his speed. So, at catching depth, we’re good.”

Hartsville's Cam Cannarella, who was co-all classification player of the year in 2021, is expected to join Post 1 and compete at shortstop after the Red Foxes' season ends.

“He’ll solidify our infield,” Urquhart said of the Clemson signee. “He’ll be a top-of-the-lineup impact guy. And, we have to make sure we have some baserunners on ahead of him for Cam to drive them in. But we haven’t seen him on the field yet, here. We need to focus on the guys who are out here right now.”

Hartsville native Nick Foster, who recently completed his junior season at P27 Academy, could also be a factor.

“He’s kind of a 3-4 hole kind of guy in our lineup. He could bring in runs; he’s a powerful guy,” Urquhart said.

OUTFIELD

Although speed is not a characteristic Urquhart would associate with his outfield, he added they have plenty of power with players like Winfield, J.R. Williams, Josh Williams, Brody Cook, Trey Bright and Qua'liek Crawford.

Crawford, a former Marion star, played football last fall for Highland Community College.

“For somebody who hasn’t played baseball since last May, (Crawford) is a good athlete, and we need to get him a lot of at-bats to get his timing back,” Urquhart said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.