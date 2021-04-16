Woodland football coach Eddie Ford: Rodney Mooney will thrive as Wilson's new football coach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We kind of had a good feeling he was going to get the job. We knew that a while back,” Ford said. “We knew a month ago he’d have a real good shot at it. So, I kind of already had set in my mind he was going to get the job. I’m actually happy for him because I know he’s going to do a good job. I’m happy for him, happy for his family. He deserves the opportunity to prove himself as the coach he is.”

Ford said he even talked to Mooney on Thursday night about his future.

“We talked about it last night for a while. He was very excited. I think this is something he has been wanting his whole life,” Ford said. “He has wanted to be a head coach. And he has missed out on some opportunities that I thought he should have gotten. But that’s not here nor there. He has done a good job for us. Wilson has a history of having some really good athletes, some really good quarterbacks. That is right up his alley.”

Ford was then asked what will make Mooney a good football coach at Wilson.

"It’s the relationship he’s going to build with his kids. And it’s not really just going to be about football,” Ford said. “He’s going to build a relationship with the kids and the coaches, and that’s going to translate to them continuing to be good in football.”