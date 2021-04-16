Woodland football coach Eddie Ford: Rodney Mooney will thrive as Wilson's new football coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Woodland football coach Eddie Ford will miss Rodney Mooney, who is Wilson High School’s new football coach.
“He had been looking, and he’s one heck of a coach,” said Ford, who had Mooney as his offensive coordinator the previous two seasons. “I knew I wasn’t going to have him very long. When I got him two years ago, I knew about the third or fourth day of practice that this guy is really sharp, and he’s going to be looking one day.
“But Wilson is getting an outstanding coach. He’s a great guy. And he’s a great guy before he’s a great coach. He’s a great dad, husband and he’s a great friend.”
Mooney is replacing Derek Howard, the 2017 Morning News Football Coach of the Year who left to coach his alma mater, Ridge View. Mooney will be Wilson’s fourth coach since 2015.
Howard had a successful tenure as Wilson’s coach, and Ford thinks Mooney can continue that trend.
“Offensively, in coach Mooney, they’re going to get a guy that is very aggressive,” Ford said. “They’re going to be disciplined. He’s going to be multiple on offense. They just could not have gotten a better guy. I hate we’re losing him, Lord knows I do.”
During the Wilson job search, Ford saw things starting to look Mooney’s way.
“We kind of had a good feeling he was going to get the job. We knew that a while back,” Ford said. “We knew a month ago he’d have a real good shot at it. So, I kind of already had set in my mind he was going to get the job. I’m actually happy for him because I know he’s going to do a good job. I’m happy for him, happy for his family. He deserves the opportunity to prove himself as the coach he is.”
Ford said he even talked to Mooney on Thursday night about his future.
“We talked about it last night for a while. He was very excited. I think this is something he has been wanting his whole life,” Ford said. “He has wanted to be a head coach. And he has missed out on some opportunities that I thought he should have gotten. But that’s not here nor there. He has done a good job for us. Wilson has a history of having some really good athletes, some really good quarterbacks. That is right up his alley.”
Ford was then asked what will make Mooney a good football coach at Wilson.
"It’s the relationship he’s going to build with his kids. And it’s not really just going to be about football,” Ford said. “He’s going to build a relationship with the kids and the coaches, and that’s going to translate to them continuing to be good in football.”
Considering Wilson plays Woodland in football this fall, Ford and Mooney will again have chances to catch up on old times in the future.