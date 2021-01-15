Young Florence Christian squad making strides as region play looms

FLORENCE, S.C. – It will be another week at least before Florence Christian School’s girls’ basketball team begins region play.
Coach Neil Minton is hoping his team will be at the top of its game by then, although he's liked what he's seen so far.
“We don’t feel like we’re playing our best basketball right now,” Minton said. “Usually the point is to improve and get better all year long. The last couple of games we’ve won but didn’t play like we wanted to play.
“And that’s a good thing that the girls aren’t happy just winning. They want to do the absolute best they can.”
It’s been a season of adjustments so far for the Eagles in not only navigating schedule changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as all teams have, but also in adjusting to a new team dynamic.
FCS graduated five seniors the year prior, and it lost two more entering this season in Brittany Williams and Corley Keefe.
“Corley had literally inbounded the ball for us from every spot on the floor since eighth grade,” Minton said. “So she’s been then the trigger person on every out-of-bounds play. It’s taken some adjustment losing her and Brittany, who was a good ballplayer. ...
“So it’s been two years of back-to-back strong senior classes that have left.”
The team is a little younger this year by comparison, so the Eagles have been fortunate to get in as many non-region games as they have so far to gain needed experience. They have performed well – going 7-1 in those games.
“We’re playing good defense, which is good to see,” Minton said. “I think we’re also starting to develop depth, which is key for us. We’ve made strides there and I feel a lot better about our bench than I did a month ago.
“We’re in a good spot, but we still have to improve on some things in order to beat these region teams. We’re excited about the opportunity and we just pray that we get the chance to play.”
FCS did return three starters from last season, led by Kenzie Feagin who leads the team with an average of more than 14 points per game. She started last year as a freshman along with Mary Margaret Sterling.
Kylie Stewart is also back for her senior season and ranks third on the team in scoring while Emily Eason, another senior, has stepped into a starting role in the post as well.
Junior Hilton Broach has also assumed a big role, and freshman Bradley Brown currently ranks as the second-leading scorer on the team.
“She’s a double-double waiting to happen,” Minton said of Brown. “She’s added some really good depth on the bench and on the inside. So a lot of good depth on the bench and a lot of good pieces that we’ve just got to continue to help get better.”
Broach, Brown, Eason and sophomore Madison Cash also make up a four-player rotation in the post.
The Eagles’ first region game is now scheduled for Jan. 22 at Laurence Manning Academy. Friday’s postponed games with Wilson Hall will be made up on Jan. 28 beginning at 5 p.m. The non-region games against Hammond on that day have been canceled.
FCS won’t have much room for error, as SCISA Region 2-3A only features three other teams: LMA, Wilson Hall and Trinity Collegiate.
“We’ve had at least a share of the region title for four straight years, and we’re very blessed that God has allowed us to have that kind of talent, but the kids have worked hard for that as well,” Minton said. “… It’s going to be tough to win another one, but I think we have the right kind of attitude. Being as successful as we have been, we know there’s a target on our backs, but I feel like we’ll be able to bond together and play our best.”