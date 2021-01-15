Young Florence Christian squad making strides as region play looms

The team is a little younger this year by comparison, so the Eagles have been fortunate to get in as many non-region games as they have so far to gain needed experience. They have performed well – going 7-1 in those games.

“We’re playing good defense, which is good to see,” Minton said. “I think we’re also starting to develop depth, which is key for us. We’ve made strides there and I feel a lot better about our bench than I did a month ago.

“We’re in a good spot, but we still have to improve on some things in order to beat these region teams. We’re excited about the opportunity and we just pray that we get the chance to play.”

FCS did return three starters from last season, led by Kenzie Feagin who leads the team with an average of more than 14 points per game. She started last year as a freshman along with Mary Margaret Sterling.

Kylie Stewart is also back for her senior season and ranks third on the team in scoring while Emily Eason, another senior, has stepped into a starting role in the post as well.

Junior Hilton Broach has also assumed a big role, and freshman Bradley Brown currently ranks as the second-leading scorer on the team.