Young West Florence boys' team continues to learn in win over Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. — First-year West Florence coach Nate Livesay sensed a need to keep his team in a forward direction. No need to look back after Tuesday’s 71-42 loss to three-time defending 2A state champion Gray Collegiate.

“We talked about getting back to basics. The beauty of basketball is you get to play your next game quickly. We learned from our mistakes last night, and we moved on to today,” Livesay said.

Suffice to say, they did in a 66-50 win Wednesday against Darlington on Day 3 of the Turkey Classic on the Knights’ home court. After leading 8-4 after the first quarter, a 17-2 surge to start the second put the game away for good.

“We have a lot of underclassmen. We need a couple of plays that go well, and then we build on that,” Livesay said. “We’ve got to learn to take care of that momentum ourselves. But when the energy is good, and we are able to go out and make plays and be confident, our players are much better. We’ve had some growing pains trying to develop that internally. But I was very pleased with how our players bounced back from last night.”

West’s Avion McBride scored 10 of his team-high 18 points during that pivotal second quarter.