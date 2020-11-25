Young West Florence boys' team continues to learn in win over Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. — First-year West Florence coach Nate Livesay sensed a need to keep his team in a forward direction. No need to look back after Tuesday’s 71-42 loss to three-time defending 2A state champion Gray Collegiate.
“We talked about getting back to basics. The beauty of basketball is you get to play your next game quickly. We learned from our mistakes last night, and we moved on to today,” Livesay said.
Suffice to say, they did in a 66-50 win Wednesday against Darlington on Day 3 of the Turkey Classic on the Knights’ home court. After leading 8-4 after the first quarter, a 17-2 surge to start the second put the game away for good.
“We have a lot of underclassmen. We need a couple of plays that go well, and then we build on that,” Livesay said. “We’ve got to learn to take care of that momentum ourselves. But when the energy is good, and we are able to go out and make plays and be confident, our players are much better. We’ve had some growing pains trying to develop that internally. But I was very pleased with how our players bounced back from last night.”
West’s Avion McBride scored 10 of his team-high 18 points during that pivotal second quarter.
“Avion was terrific,” Livesay said of the basketball star who just recently finished his football season. “He’s getting his basketball legs under him, and he’s just going to have a great season.”
West teammate Bryson Graves added 15 for the game, followed by Darren Lloyd with 12.
A three-point play by McBride with 4:27 left in the first half gave West its first double-digit lead at 16-6. A basket by Tae Evans a short time later than capped the game-changing run and gave the Knights a 25-6 advantage.
Darlington, meanwhile, could not get into a rhythm and had 14 points at halftime.
“We couldn’t make any shots,” Darlington coach Anthony Heilbronn said. “We struggled offensively, we turned the ball over. Fourteen points in the first half is not going to win many games.”
West’s defense had something to do with that.
“We had a couple of guys on Darlington’s team we didn’t want to get open looks,” Livesay said. “We wanted to run them off the 3-point line and make other guys become the shooter.”
Darlington, typically a prolific 3-point shooting team, finished Wednesday’s game having made four of them.
Despite last year’s Turkey Shootout MVP Deuce Hudson leaving the game in the second half because of an ankle injury, the Falcons still got back in contention, getting within 58-50 on a 3-pointer by Tre’Quan Scott. But Graves, who had 10 points in the fourth quarter, responded with a putback.
Then, a putback by McBride put the game back out of the Falcons’ reach.
“A lot of times when we made good plays, things can snowball. And when we made bad plays, things can snowball,” Livesay said. “But we were able to get a stop and make more plays at the end of the game that finished it. We would have preferred to do that before they cut the lead to eight.
“But we didn’t have June together, we didn’t have an open season together, and we didn’t get our football players until last week,” he added. “So every day, every game is a learning experience for us. So, we want to keep taking advantage of the opportunities presented to us so we can continue to get better.”
Scott’s 19 points for Darlington were followed by Hudson with 14 and Qua’liek Lewis with 10.
D 4 10 15 21 -- 50
WF 8 22 17 19 -- 66
WEST FLORENCE (66)
Bryson Graves 15, Bruce 4, Darren Lloyd 12, McKithen 5, Avion McBride 18, Williams 4, Tae Evans 8.
DARLINGTON (50)
Dubose 2, Deuce Hudson 14, Qua’liek Lewis 10, Davis 5, Tre’Quan Scott 19.
RECORDS: WF 2-1, D 1-2.
