BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Conway 2 - 2

West Florence 0-0

CONWAY, S.C. -- Game 1 was 25-15, 25-15, and Game 2 was 27-25, 25-20.

GAME 1

ACES: WF: Tallon Campbell 1.

KILLS: WF: Giovanni Gonzalez 2, T. Cannon 1, Jacob Floyd 1.

ASSISTS: WF: T. Cannon 3, Floyd 1.

DIGS: WF: Ben McCann 9, Park 3, Matthew Brasington 2, Gonzalez 2, Pearson Frick-Mueksch 1, FLoyd 1, Luke LeMaster 1.

BLOCKS: WF: Brendan Soloman 1, LeMaster 1. Gonzalez 1.

GAME 2

ACES: WF: Ben McCann 2, Tallon Cannon 1, Luke LeMaster 1, Giovanni Gonzalez 1, Marquis Miles 1

KILLS: WF: Ginzalez 5, Jeremiah Cannon 2, Jacob Floyd 2, Nehmiah Curry 2, T.Cannon 1, Ian Park 1, Brendan Soloman 1, Matthew Brasington 1, Jayton Brown 1.

ASSISTS: WF: T.Cannon 8, Jacob Floyd 7, Matthew Brasington 1.

DIGS: WF: McCann 11, Park 4, Gonzalez 3, Brasington 2, Floyd 2, T.Cannon 2

BLOCKS: WF: Bransington 11, Nehemiah Curry 1, Floyd 1, LeMaster 2, Jeremiah Cannon 2.

RECORD: WF 5-6, 2-1 Region 6-4A.

NEXT MATCH: West will host Socastee/ Providence Athletic Club at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Conway 4

West Florence 2

CONWAY --

SINGLES

Anna Claire Roof (C) def. Allie Murrell 6-4, 6-2; Avery Combs (C) def. Grace Murrel 6-0, 6-3l; Taylor Hendricks (C) def. Shelby White 6-3, 6-4; Emery Combs (C) def. Elle Brannon 6-2, 6-1; Mattie Seagars (WF) def. Kate Inabnit 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES

Emma Watford/ Maia Rivera-Cintran (WF) def. Riley Jordan/ Emery Howle 7-5, 6-3.

GIRLS' GOLF

West 6th

at West

Stableford

tournament

FLORENCE -- West Florence’s Alla McGillivray, Natalee Batchelor and Bri Davis each shot +15 to lead the Knights at Traces CC.

South Florence’s Maggie Miller shot at +10, and the Bruins tied for 12th. Wilson’s Esmarelda Manilla shot +4, and the Tigers finished 14th.

Lexington won the event with a +126, also Taryn Smoak won the individual for Lexington.

6.WEST FLORENCE (72)

Alla McGillivray +19, Natalee Batchelor +19, Bri Davis +19, Taylor Pleasant +15.

T12. SOUTH FLORENCE (12)

Maggie Miller +10, Isabella Williams +2, Madlyn Smith +/- 0, Caydence Storey +/- 0.

14. WILSON (11)

Esmarelda Manilla +4, Madison George +4, Isabella Jackson Byrd +3, Kanisesha Patel +/- 0.