Hogue hired as Coker's Assistant Director of Athletics Media Relations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Allison Hogue has been hired as Coker's new Assistant Director of Athletics Media Relations, announced Thursday by Director of Athletics Media Relations Jake Miller.

Hogue brings a wide range of both organizational and Division I athletics communications experience to Coker. Most recently, she was a freelancer for Duke University's Athletic Communications staff, where she wrote and published feature stories for GoDuke.com.

"Allison was hired because of her wealth of experience both at the school and organizational level and her passion for the field," said Miller. "These two qualities plus her extensive skill set will be a fine addition to our office here at Coker."

Before her time at Duke, she was a communications and marketing intern at the women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), where she assisted with press releases, content creation and other tasks in the organization's office.

Prior to the WBCA, Hogue worked the 2019 summer as a Sports Communications intern for the University of Florida. As a member of the Gators communications staff, she assisted with writing, website maintenance and social media content.