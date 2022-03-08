 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hole-in-one
LOCAL GOLF

Hole-in-one

GOLF LOGO

SANTEE, S.C. − Matthew Polk of Timmonsville recorded a hole-in-one on No. 17 at Santee Cooper Golf Course on Dec. 17, 2021.

