FLORENCE, S.C. – Shannon Jackson got the fireworks started early for Florence Green on Tuesday − and Dylan Snyder provided the grand finale.
Jackson hit a long grand slam home run to left field in the second inning as Florence took an early lead over Hartsville Black in a best-of-three playoff series opener at American Legion Field.
But it wasn't until Snyder's three-run home run in the sixth that Florence finally pulled away for an eventual 13-6 victory.
Game 2 was slated for Wednesday night at Jimmy White Park in Hartsville. If necessary, the decisive third game will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Legion Field.
"You come to kind of expect that from this team," Florence coach Joe Edick said of his offense. "At the end of the day, if we can throw strikes, we can win games. If we don't throw strikes, then we've got to slug it out like today. We're not going to win that way, so we've got to get better at throwing strikes."
Edick was referencing a tough top of the third for his squad. Leading 4-1 after two innings thanks to Jackson's slam, Hartsville took advantage of some wildness by Florence starter Matt Guerriero to load the bases via three consecutive walks and end Guerriero's day early.
A wild pitch and RBI singles by Dawson McKimmey and McKendrie Douglas helped tie the game at 4-4.
"We talked earlier in the year about how much younger we were than most teams, but by this point in the season, that's not an excuse," Hartsville coach Bruce Douglas said. "Our guys showed that they were ready to play by coming back not only then but later in the game."
Florence retook the lead in the next inning on Nic Edick's sacrifice fly, then added another two runs in the fifth on Jayden Earle's RBI double and Snyder's sacrifice fly to go up 7-4.
But Hartsville wasn't done yet. Leadoff singles by Quez Hadley and McKendrie Douglas in the sixth set up Tanner Haul's RBI groundout and Grayson Weekley's sacrifice fly as Hartsville pulled within one at 7-6.
That was a close as things got, however, as Florence scored six runs in its half of the inning to put the game out of reach. Earle, who was 4 for 4 on the day, got things started with a two-run single and Snyder followed two batters later with a shot to left center that cleared the wall and the bases.
Harley Davis finished things off with an RBI single.
Harrison Brown pitched the final five innings and allowed just two runs on six hits to pick up the victory for Florence.
"Harrison did a phenomenal job," coach Edick said. "He really doesn't pitch − he's come in twice this year. To come in with with no outs and bases loaded on a 2-1 count and he gets us out of it somehow.
"Once we got that, the bats were there."
Earle scored three runs while Josh Williams went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored to help lead Florence. Nic Edick also scored twice, as did Jackson, who combined with Snyder to drive in eight.
McKimmey and McKendrie Douglas led Hartsville with two hits each.
