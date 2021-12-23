Host Darlington sweeps championship games at Falcon Holiday Classic

Cheraw held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter before Darlington took command. Knox’s squad outscored the Braves 26-6 in the second frame thanks to a balanced scoring effort across the board.

Steve Williams led the way with seven points, but he was one of seven scorers for the Falcons during their decisive run.

“The game is all about runs,” Knox said. “Cheraw made a good run, and I think we responded well as we tried to extend the lead.”

DHS was able to build its advantage all the way up to 30 points toward the end of the third quarter. But All-Tournament Team member Devin Gillespie opened the fourth with three straight shots from downtown as Cheraw cut the deficit to 17 at one point before Darlington finished on an 11-5 surge to close things out.

Gillespie had a game-high 25 points for the Braves, including five 3-pointers. Cale Burch was second with 10 points.

Darlington was led by tournament Most Valuable Player Dominique Cotton, who had a team-high 23 points, including 16 in the second half. Williams added 13 for the Falcons followed by Que’lik Lewis with 10.

DHS’ Chuck Keith and Jayden Wingate were also named to the All-Tournament Team.