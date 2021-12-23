Host Darlington sweeps championship games at Falcon Holiday Classic

DARLINGTON, S.C. – With a number of Darlington’s players still suffering through various injuries, first-year coach Bradley Knox had a simple message for his squad entering Wednesday’s championship game of the Falcon Holiday Classic Tournament.
“Just finishing,” Knox said. “Finishing every rebound, finishing a quarter, finishing on the free throw line, finishing on a layup. So that was our key component tonight – just to finish.
“And I’m proud of our guys.”
The Falcons were indeed able to finish strong as they used a dominant second quarter against Cheraw to grab a double-digit lead they maintained throughout the evening as the host squad walked away with a 70-47 victory and the first-place trophy in hand.
“It’s a great opportunity to come out and get a win,” Knox said. “Hats off to coach (Andrew) Eads and the Cheraw Braves on tonight. But I’m also thankful for our community that came out, our coaching staff and also our administrative staff that helped out with our tournament.”
The two-day event had to deal with some last-minute rescheduling thanks to the current pandemic environment, but in the end, it was the Braves and Falcons that squared off for the title.
Cheraw held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter before Darlington took command. Knox’s squad outscored the Braves 26-6 in the second frame thanks to a balanced scoring effort across the board.
Steve Williams led the way with seven points, but he was one of seven scorers for the Falcons during their decisive run.
“The game is all about runs,” Knox said. “Cheraw made a good run, and I think we responded well as we tried to extend the lead.”
DHS was able to build its advantage all the way up to 30 points toward the end of the third quarter. But All-Tournament Team member Devin Gillespie opened the fourth with three straight shots from downtown as Cheraw cut the deficit to 17 at one point before Darlington finished on an 11-5 surge to close things out.
Gillespie had a game-high 25 points for the Braves, including five 3-pointers. Cale Burch was second with 10 points.
Darlington was led by tournament Most Valuable Player Dominique Cotton, who had a team-high 23 points, including 16 in the second half. Williams added 13 for the Falcons followed by Que’lik Lewis with 10.
DHS’ Chuck Keith and Jayden Wingate were also named to the All-Tournament Team.
CHERAW (47)
Devin Gillespie 25, Cale Burch 10, Harrington 8, Short 2, Cauthen 2.
DARLINGTON (70)
Dominique Cotton 23, Steve Williams 13, Que’lik Lewis 10, Keith 8, Wingate 6, Dubose 5, Green 3, Fleming 2.
GIRLS' CHAMPIONSHIP
Darlington 59
Lakewood 30
DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Falcons made it a clean sweep with a 29-point victory earlier in the evening in the girls’ championship contest.
Powered by tournament MVP Sommer Joseph, Darlington outscored the Gators 32-15 over the second and third periods en route to capturing the title.
Joseph had 12 of her game-high 14 points during that span, including 10 in the second quarter as the Falcons’ lead ballooned to 12 points at the break.
“We try to make sure we keep her around the basket,” first-year DHS coach Shaniqua Bennett said of Joseph. “And make sure we can win that rebounding game, but not taking away our other post (players) because they contribute as well.”
The Falcons got contributions up and down the roster as 10 different players reached the scoresheet. All-Tournament Team members Jamera Madison and Tamira Benton scored nine and eight points, respectively, while Iesha Moses also finished with eight points for the game.
“We just told the girls to play a solid game, limit our turnovers (and) let’s use our strength, which is inside the post, and we should be able to come out on top,” Bennett said.
DARLINGTON (59)
Sommer Joseph 14, Madison 9, Benton 8, Moses 8, Sims 6, Grant 4, Bulloch 4, Jerry 3, Wilds 2, McPhail 1.