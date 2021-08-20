Host West Florence looks to defend Battle at the Castle title

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Battle at the Castle is back, and a after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, host West Florence finally gets to defend its title.
The Knights won the inaugural tournament in 2019 by defeating Dillon 2-1 in the finals. Now they’ll have to navigate an even deeper field to repeat.
The 2021 tournament roster includes a number of Florence teams in West and South Florence, The King’s Academy and Florence Christian. Pee Dee-area teams include Hartsville and East Clarendon while Aynor and Sumter make up the final two in the eight-team bracket.
“There’s a lot of local competition,” West coach and tournament director Warren Coker said. “We’re looking forward to this – it’s nice to have a preseason tournament to kind of see what you have and see what you need to work on.
“…The more you play, the better you get, I’ve always said. It just helps to have these tournaments to fine-tune some things before the season starts.”
The field is divided into two pools of four teams each with each team playing three games in pool play. The top two teams from each pool will then be seeded 1-4 and face off in a four-team, single-elimination playoff to determine the Gold Division winner and overall champ. The bottom two teams from each pool will play in the Silver Division to determine a consolation winner as well.
In all, teams are guaranteed at least four matches.
“You want to have as much play as you can,” Coker said. “You could wind up possibly playing five matches on the day if you make the finals of either (division).”
That will be big for teams moving forward, like the Knights who are playing their first season in quite a while without Emily Rollins. Rollins was an All-State and North/South selection last season and was named the F1S Female Athlete of the Year as well. She’s in her freshman season at the University of South Carolina.
“We’ve scrimmaged some really good competition already this year,” Coker said. “I feel good – we’re scrappy. We just have to fine-tune some things and learn to play together with the new personnel on the floor.”