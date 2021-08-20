Host West Florence looks to defend Battle at the Castle title

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Battle at the Castle is back, and a after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, host West Florence finally gets to defend its title.

The Knights won the inaugural tournament in 2019 by defeating Dillon 2-1 in the finals. Now they’ll have to navigate an even deeper field to repeat.

The 2021 tournament roster includes a number of Florence teams in West and South Florence, The King’s Academy and Florence Christian. Pee Dee-area teams include Hartsville and East Clarendon while Aynor and Sumter make up the final two in the eight-team bracket.

“There’s a lot of local competition,” West coach and tournament director Warren Coker said. “We’re looking forward to this – it’s nice to have a preseason tournament to kind of see what you have and see what you need to work on.

“…The more you play, the better you get, I’ve always said. It just helps to have these tournaments to fine-tune some things before the season starts.”