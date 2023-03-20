FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University will entertain the University of Mount Olive for a Conference Carolinas softball doubleheader on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the FMU Softball Stadium.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free with identification.

Francis Marion has won six straight, is 24-4 overall, and leads the conference standings with a 4-0 mark, while Mount Olive is 13-11 and 2-2.

Led by junior shortstop Makayla Cuthertson, the Patriots rank fifth nationally in team batting average (.374), scoring (8.32 runs per game), and on-base percentage (.455) and 10th in slugging percentage (.570).

Individually, Cuthbertson is hitting a team-leading .462 and ranks seventh nationally in runs scored per game (1.46) and ninth in hits (42). Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson is batting .382 and ranks sixth in doubles (12) and ninth in runs batted in (36). She also shares the team lead with seven home runs.

Senior first baseman Taylor Watford, a native of Lamar and a product of Hartsville High School, is batting .432 with five homers and 23 RBIs, while freshman third baseman Madalyn White is hitting .398 with 18 stolen bases and 19 RBIs, and she has reached base safely in all 28 games this season.

Senior right-hander Rachel Davis (11-3, 2.50 ERA) and freshman righty Jenna Walling (12-1, 3.33) are head coach Stacey Vallee’s two probable starting pitchers for Tuesday.

Junior outfielder Courtlynn Cooney leads Mount Olive and Conference Carolinas with a .494 season average.

FMU leads the all-time series 36-16.