Hot shooting, balanced attack help Hartsville boys roll past South Florence
Hot shooting, balanced attack help Hartsville boys roll past South Florence

  • Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – Even Hartsville coach Yusuf English was a little surprised by how well his team shot the ball to start Friday’s matchup against South Florence.

The Red Foxes made six of the game's first seven buckets from the floor, and three of those came from downtown as they built a double-digit lead just minutes into the contest.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hartsville boys' basketball coach Yusuf English talks about his team's 70-47 victory over South Florence on Friday.

“I don’t know where that shooting came from,” English said chuckling. “We shot the ball very well – we took good shots. I think when you’re taking good-rhythm shots, you up your chances of making the shot.”

Hartsville kept its scoring rhythm for most of the night in a dominant 70-47 victory over the Bruins. With the win, the Red Foxes improved to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-4A. South fell to 6-8 and 1-3.

Next up for HHS is a marquee showdown against Wilson (12-3, 5-0) on Tuesday in Hartsville. The two teams are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association poll.

“It’s going to be a tough week next week,” English said. “A tough game against a very good Wilson team. We’re just going to get back to practice and hopefully we can do the best that we can and give the fans a good game.

“…We’re undefeated right now (in region play) and going into Tuesday this is the best scenario we could have hoped for.”

The Red Foxes will likely need another balanced scoring effort like the one they got Friday. Jamari Briggs, Tristan LeXander and Kameron Foman all finished with a game-high 17 points. The trio combined for 16 points in the first and second quarters led by LeXander who scored all of his points in the first half.

HHS built a 44-25 lead at the break as LeXander connected on four 3-pointers in the game including three in the second quarter.

Foman took over the heavy lifting in the second half – scoring 11 of his points in the final 16 minutes. Briggs added seven in the second half along with Treion McFarland. McFarland finished with 11 points to give Hartsville four players in double figures.

“We find the open guy,” English said. “That’s what we did tonight against a very good South Florence team. I know they’ve been down a little bit, but it’s a very good team and hats off to them.”

Jackson Robinson was the driving force for the Bruins as he finished with a team-high 16 points. He had 14 of South’s 25 points in the first half.

Terrance Moorer added eight points for SFHS followed by Thomas Smith and Ziyon Gamble with six each.

HARTSVILLE (70)

Jamari Briggs 17, Tristan LeXander 17, Kameron Foman 17, Treion McFarland 11, Huggins 6, Pendergrass 2.

SOUTH FLORENCE (47)

Jackson Robinson 16, Moorer 8, Smith 6, Gamble 6, Lesane 4, Blocker 3, Dickens 2, McElveen 1, McMillan 1.

