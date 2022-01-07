Hot shooting, balanced attack help Hartsville boys roll past South Florence

“…We’re undefeated right now (in region play) and going into Tuesday this is the best scenario we could have hoped for.”

The Red Foxes will likely need another balanced scoring effort like the one they got Friday. Jamari Briggs, Tristan LeXander and Kameron Foman all finished with a game-high 17 points. The trio combined for 16 points in the first and second quarters led by LeXander who scored all of his points in the first half.

HHS built a 44-25 lead at the break as LeXander connected on four 3-pointers in the game including three in the second quarter.

Foman took over the heavy lifting in the second half – scoring 11 of his points in the final 16 minutes. Briggs added seven in the second half along with Treion McFarland. McFarland finished with 11 points to give Hartsville four players in double figures.

“We find the open guy,” English said. “That’s what we did tonight against a very good South Florence team. I know they’ve been down a little bit, but it’s a very good team and hats off to them.”

Jackson Robinson was the driving force for the Bruins as he finished with a team-high 16 points. He had 14 of South’s 25 points in the first half.